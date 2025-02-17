Politics & Law
Home Life & Style

Vietnamese culture introduced at Havana book fair

February 17, 2025 - 16:04
The fair offers book lovers more than 2.4 million printed books and 1,200 new literary works in digital format.
The Vietnamese space at the 33rd edition of the Havana International Book Fair, which is running from February 13 to 23. VNA/VNS Photo

HAVANA — The 33rd edition of the Havana International Book Fair, running until February 23, is witnessing the attendance of over 40 countries from all corners of the world, including Việt Nam.

Drawing 400 international guests, the fair offers book lovers more than 2.4 million printed books and 1,200 new literary works in digital format.

Books on culture and history of Việt Nam, and beloved President Hồ Chí Minh, along with images of Việt Nam's natural beauty, have drawn the attention of many Cuban and international readers at this year’s fair, which is held annually at the La Cabaña fortress in Havana.

Visiting the Vietnamese cultural space, Enrique Moreno, a Cuban visitor, expressed his impression at the variety of Vietnamese books on display, sharing his enthusiasm for learning about the country’s culture and history.

Similarly, Yuzaima Villena, also from Cuba, noted that through the showed books, Cubans and international visitors would gain a better understanding of Việt Nam and its people.

Phạm Tuấn Vũ, Deputy Director of the Authority of Publication, Printing and Distribution under the Ministry of Information and Communications, said that with nearly 200 books on President Hồ Chí Minh, as well as works about Việt Nam’s land and people, the country aims to showcase its culture and reform achievements to friends in Cuba in particular, and Latin America in general.

The Havana International Book Fair has become a key cultural event and a source of intellectual enrichment for book lovers worldwide, playing a key role in enhancing mutual understanding and friendship among nations. — VNA/VNS

book literature reading culture writer publish Vietnam-Cuba relations

