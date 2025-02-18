Politics & Law
Costa Serena brings 2,700 passengers to Phú Quốc Island

February 18, 2025 - 09:59
Italian-flagged cruise ship Costa Serena docked at Phú Quốc International Passenger Port in the southern province of Kiên Giang.
tItalian-flagged cruise ship Costa Serena. VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Italian-flagged cruise ship Costa Serena docked at Phú Quốc International Passenger Port in the southern province of Kiên Giang this week, bringing about 2,700 travelers to the island, mostly from Thailand and India.

During their two-day visit starting on Monday, the passengers explored several popular tourist attractions on Phú Quốc Island, including Grand World and the Hòn Thơm Cable Car, while also indulging in a variety of delicious local dishes, reported Radio the Voice of Vietnam (VOV).

The ship was scheduled to continue its journey. This marks the first ship to dock at Phu Quoc International Passenger Port since its completion after 10 years of construction on February 14.

Nguyễn Thị Bích Diệu, director of Dong Noi Tourism Co., Ltd, shared that the island is set to welcome an additional 3,500 international passengers on February 20.

According to the provincial Tourism Department, Phú Quốc has already hosted over 25,800 Thai visitors and more than 30,000 Indian travellers since 2024.

To reach these impressive figures, local authorities have organized various promotional campaigns in India and Thailand to showcase the island's renowned tourist destinations. — VNA/VNS

Kiên Giang Province Phú Quốc Island tourism

