Việt Nam's 'GameVerse' 2025 game festival begins in HCM City

HÀ NỘI — This year's Vietnam GameVerse festival in HCM City will feature a game exhibition, industry products and services, live gaming tournaments, a cosplay competition and a parade dedicated to the cosplay community, among other activities.

The game exhibition this year will also expand to include international participants and is expected to attract 40,000 to 50,000 attendees over two days.

The Broadcasting, Television and Electronic Information Department of the Ministry of Information and Communications and the Việt Nam Game Alliance have announced these and other activities taking place at the Việt Nam Game Festival - Vietnam GameVerse 2025 through May.

The Vietnam Game Awards 2025 is an event to honour outstanding products, services, communities and individuals in the gaming industry. The awards will take place from March to May 2025 in three stages, including nomination, preliminary and final.

The awards feature 21 prizes divided into four main categories, including The Golden Galaxy, The Golden Sun, The Golden Star and The Golden Gear. New awards, such as Favourite Game Character and Favourite Vietnamese Game, have also been added.

The Game Talks and Vietnam Game Forum 2025 will provide a platform for industry leaders, businesses and experts to discuss key issues like policies and management strategies to support a thriving, competitive gaming sector in Việt Nam. Other topics will include brand development, global promotion of Vietnamese games, talent training and the growth of esports.

"In its third season, we believe that GameVerse 2025 will continue to contribute its core value of being a festival for the Vietnamese gaming industry. Through continuous innovations and improvements in content, it will provide more opportunities for connections, helping the Vietnamese gaming industry reach greater heights," said Lã Xuân Thắng, director of Online Game Publishing at VNG Games.

The Vietnam Game Festival is expected to be a leading event that positively impacts the development of the gaming industry in Việt Nam, while also gaining support and attention from regulatory bodies, industry experts, game producers, publishers and both domestic and international gaming communities. — VNS