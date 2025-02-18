Nhơn Hải’s moss-covered rock beach: A must-visit destination in Bình Định

BÌNH ĐỊNH — Located just 10km north of Quy Nhơn City in the south-central province of Bình Định, Nhơn Hải Commune has emerged as one of the region’s most captivating travel destinations, drawing a growing number of visitors eager to experience its breathtaking natural beauty.

In recent days, crowds of tourists have been flocking to Nhơn Hải’s moss-covered rock beach, a stunning sight that reveals itself along the coastline as the tide recedes.

The vibrant green moss, which carpets the rocks from the first to the third lunar month, transforms the shoreline into an otherworldly landscape, attracting photographers and nature lovers alike.

From the early morning until noon, visitors from across the country gather at this unique natural wonder to witness its serene, poetic beauty. The ocean waves continuously sculpt the rock formations, giving them an almost mystical appearance - as if nature itself has carefully arranged them into mesmerising patterns.

It's can't be denied that Nhơn Hải is a hidden gem, boasting a rare natural charm that few places in the region can rival. The moss-covered rock beach has quickly become a social media sensation, especially among young travelers eager to capture its unique beauty.

Nguyễn Thị Hoàng Tài, a resident of Đống Đa ward, Quy Nhơn city, said after the Lunar New Year (Tết) holiday, her family always visits the beach.

"Walking barefoot on the soft sand, feeling the cool ocean breeze, and listening to the rhythmic sound of the waves while surrounded by lush green moss is an incredibly ‘chill’ experience that leaves me feeling refreshed and peaceful,” she said.

Bùi Trọng Nghĩa, a visitor from Bình Thuận Province, shared that he chooses Quy Nhơn for travelling in the spring. Besides well-known destinations like Kỳ Co - Eo Gió, Phương Mai sand dunes, and Hòn Khô, the mossy rocks of Nhơn Hải are an absolute must-see, he said, elaborating that sitting on the beach, watching the moss sway gently with the waves is an unforgettable experience.

For a moment, I forget all the worries and stresses of daily life, as if I’ve been recharged with a fresh energy.”

According to Đỗ Cao Thắng, Chairman of the Nhon Hai commune People’s Committee, the commune welcomed approximately 15,000 visitors during this year’s Tết holiday.

The arrival of the green moss season also signals the beginning of Nhơn Hải’s peak summer tourism period, with the number of tourists expected to increase significantly in the coming months. — VNA/VNS