New year celebration in Paris warms up Việt Nam-France ties

PARIS — A Tết (Lunar New Year) gathering took place at Paris City Hall on February 17, bringing together over 1,000 overseas Vietnamese, local officials, diplomats, and representatives of friendship and cooperation associations.

Addressing the event, Vietnamese Ambassador to France Đinh Toàn Thắng praised the contributions of the Vietnamese community to both the host country and Việt Nam.

He also highlighted key developments in Việt Nam-France relations in 2024, notably the official visit to France by Party General Secretary Tô Lâm.

The ambassador expressed optimism that 2025 will mark a year of significant initiatives and progress in bilateral ties, emphasising that upcoming high-level visits would further strengthen the Việt Nam-France comprehensive strategic partnership.

Paris Deputy Mayor Marie-Christine Lemardeley reaffirmed the city’s commitment to continued cooperation with Vietnamese partners in Hà Nội and HCM City under the C40 Cities, focusing on innovative and sustainable climate adaptation measures.

She also looked forward to the International Association of Francophone Mayors meeting in Huế City this April, underscoring the Paris Mayor’s keen interest in enhancing ties with Hà Nội, Huế, and HCM City.

The annual Tết celebration at Paris City Hall has become a cherished gathering for the Vietnamese community and an opportunity for international friends to experience Việt Nam’s culture and traditions. — VNA/VNS