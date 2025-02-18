Đà Nẵng promotes tourism in India

HÀ NỘI — The Đà Nẵng Department of Tourism in coordination with Vietjet Air has organised a programme to promote tourism in India's Ahmedabad City.

The event featured various activities, including business networking, a film screening showcasing Đà Nẵng's tourism products and services, and updates on the Ahmedabad-Đà Nẵng direct air route.

During the programme, 21 Vietnamese companies presented their new tourism products tailored to the preferences of Indian tourists.

The highlight of the event was an áo dài (Vietnamese traditional long dress) show with the participation of Rhea Singha, Miss Universe India 2024.

Enjoying Multi-Experience Đà Nẵng is the city's tourism development strategy, focusing on diversifying tourism products and services to enrich visitor experiences.

Recognising India as a promising market, Đà Nẵng is increasingly catering to Indian tourists' preferences to make itself more appealing to them.

Last year, Đà Nẵng welcomed over 222,000 Indian visitors, accounting for 5.3 per cent of the total foreign arrivals to the city and nearly half of Indian tourists to Vietnam.

Since 2022, India has emerged as one of the city’s top five international tourist markets. Statistics show that one in every two Indian visitors to Việt Nam chooses Đà Nẵng as their destination.

Đà Nẵng’s tourism sector has been developing specialised product packages and incentive programmes for MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) and wedding tourism to enhance convenience and satisfaction for tourists. — VNA/VNS