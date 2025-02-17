Powerboat racing championship to land in Bình Định in May

Powerboat racing

BÌNH ĐỊNH — Bình Định will host the prestigious international UIM F1H20 World Championship powerboat race for the second time from May 1 to 3, after a meeting held in the south-central province late last week.

This year’s event will feature 10 teams from 13 countries competing with 21 boats, and will rotate across six to seven countries, including Việt Nam.

At the meeting with a delegation of the UIM F1H2O World Championship, Chairman of the provincial People's Committee Phạm Anh Tuấn emphasised Bình Định’s commitment to holding the event and expressed his hope for long-term support from the organisers.

He highlighted the province’s readiness in terms of infrastructure to host the race, and called for stronger promotion to attract international spectators.

"Currently, Bình Định is ready to prepare infrastructure to meet the races. I hope the organising committee will continue to promote the F1H2O race widely, so that tourists and people from all countries can attend all tournament locations, as well as create connections, cooperation and sharing between tournament locations," said Tuấn.

The chairman also said he hoped that the race's organising committee would continue holding the tournament regularly in the long term.

H2O Racing CEO Raimondo di San Germano congratulated the province’s team for their victory in 2024 and praised the successful hosting of the race in Quy Nhơn.

He said last year's success was considered a turning point in the history of the championship. It was an important step, demonstrating H2O Racing's commitment to expanding the scope of water sports and bringing new experiences to both domestic and foreign audiences.

He added that F1H2O would continue to promote Bình Định internationally through media coverage and live broadcasts.

The UIM F1H2O World Championship is the world’s foremost international series for single-seater inshore circuit powerboat racing.

Highly competitive, intensely challenging, risky and entertaining, inshore circuit powerboat racing is the ultimate adrenalin rush and is regarded as one of the most spectacular and exciting sports in the world.

With nearly 40 years of operation and 300 tournaments in more than 30 countries, it has a long history and prestige in the sports industry, attracting the attention and participation of the world's leading racing teams. —VNS