Ceramic artists showcase works in Hà Nội exhibition

HÀ NỘI An exhibition of ceramics by 50 artists from the Art Ceramics Club and Saigon Fine Arts Ceramics Club are taking place at the Fine Arts Exhibition House on 16 Ngô Quyền Street in Hà Nội's Hoàn Kiếm District.

The exhibits include a variety of objects, including sculptures and paintings as well as household items.

The chairman of the Vietnam Fine Arts Association, Lương Xuân Đoàn, said the exhibition, entitled Dáng Xuân 2025 - Bắc Nam Hội Tụ (Spring Shape 2025 -- North-South Convergence), is a meaningful New Year's gift from the artists to the public.

“Over the past five years, since the establishment of the Art Ceramics Club, the ceramic works by its members have undergone significant changes, not only becoming more diverse in shape but also being explored, developed and innovated with new glazes that correspond to the language of contemporary ceramics,” Đoàn said.

“This is a positive sign for contemporary Vietnamese fine arts," he added.

Sculptor Nguyễn Kim Xuân, chairman of the Art Ceramics Club, also highlighted the quality of this year’s exhibition.

“The club members vary in age and professional experience, but they share a common passion for creating ceramic art. United by a love for ceramics, people of all ages come together to work, exchange experiences and techniques, and support each other in each creative phase.

“The number of works in the exhibition has increased over the past five years since its establishment, with higher quality, richer and more diverse colours and designs. The works inherit the essence of traditional ceramics while still reflecting the spirit of contemporary life,” he said.

According to artist Nguyễn Thu Thủy, the club secretary, viewers can appreciate nearly 200 beautiful ceramic works that are highly creative in form and diverse in style within the exhibition space.

“Each piece carries a strong personal imprint, from meticulous and polished shapes to spontaneous and free-spirited designs that embody the essence of contemporary art.

“Vibrant sculptures are interwoven with panels of painting and functional ceramics, showcasing the bright colours that reflect the vitality of spring,” she said.

According to sculptor Vũ Thế Kim, who has three works on display, the show offers opportunities to not only introduce his new pieces to the public but also meet, interact and share creative experiences with ceramic artists from all over the country.

Within the framework of the exhibition, a seminar on Vietnamese ceramics is slated for February 21, with the participation of many researchers, sculptors and artists.

The ceramics exhibition remains open until February 22. VNS