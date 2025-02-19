Visitors entertained on open-deck boats

HCM CITY Performances of tuồng (classical drama), a Vietnamese traditional theatre, on open-deck boats have attracted several thousands of visitors during their tours on the Sài Gòn River in HCM City.

They start at 5pm on boats running from Bạch Đằng Wharf in District 1 along the Sài Gòn and crossing popular tourist sites.

The ride runs through sights such as Nhà Rồng Habour, Bitexco Tower, Thủ Thiêm 2 bridge, and the Landmark 81 building.

During the Tết (Lunar New Year) from January 29 to February 2, three shows were offered daily to satisfy the demand of visitors. Each show attracted nearly 200 spectators, including foreigners.

The 12-minute performance featured from three to five talented artists who introduce a very unique style of tuồng, which was developed from a folk art into a royal art in the 12th century. Five shows are offered every Saturday.

“We are working to offer our shows every day instead of just on weekends,” said Nguyễn Kim Toản, director of Thường Nhật Co Ltd, which manages Saigon Water Bus and Saigon WaterGo.

The Thường Nhật launched Saigon Art Cruise, a special programme offering Vietnamese theatre and music on open-deck boats.

According to Toản, Saigon Art Cruise shows target visitors who love to discover local culture and lifestyle during their trips.

“Therefore, we will soon offer other traditional Vietnamese genes, including cải lương (reformed opera) of the south and chèo (traditional opera) of the north, to diversify our programme,” he said.

Tuồng consists of singing and dancing accompanied by music filled with symbolism. Its themes include monarchist loyalty and patriotism.

Cải lương, which originated 100 years ago, was performed by small troupes in the Mekong River Delta provinces of Cần Thơ, Sóc Trăng, Cà Mau and Bạc Liêu.

The art developed in the 1930s and 40s in Sài Gòn (HCM City now) and is popular among southerners today. It often features social and family issues.

Chèo was originated in the 12th century in the northern Red River Delta region, and has its roots in traditional village festivals. The plays of chèo typically consist of folk songs with pantomime, instrumental music and dance, combined with instructive or interpretative sketches based on stories from legends, history, or even daily life.

A ticket for an open-deck boat ride with art performances costs VNĐ179,000-499,000 (US$7 to $14) depending on the services a passenger opts for. VNS