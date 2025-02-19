Book on Trường Sơn Trail released

ĐÀ NẴNG – A new book, Rừng Thiêng Chiến Khu (Sacred Forests in War Battle Zone), on the development of the historical Trường Sơn Trail, or Hồ Chí Minh Trail by author Bùi Công Định, 87, has been unveiled at the central city’s Science Library.

The book was released as part of a series of events marking the 50th anniversary of the city (March 29, 1975) and the country’s Reunification Day (April 30, 1975).

Định, the first Vietnamese engineer studying in bridge and road construction at Warsawa University, in Poland during the American War, remembers the trail being constructed under the near constant bombardment during the fiercest battles from 1971-75.

Thousands of Vietnamese soldiers, engineers, volunteers and local people dedicated their powers to build a secret traffic system through the primary forest of the Trường Sơn mountain range, creating a strategic transport route providing key logistics for fighting forces.

The 400 pages contain recollections and first person records of those involved in the building of bridges, roads and their protection in jungles covering former Quảng Đà (now Quảng Nam, Đà Nẵng), Quảng Ngãi, Bình Định, Phú Yên and Central Highlands provinces.

“I collected the best memories of colleagues and friends who had used their powers in setting the first ever traffic system for military logistics. We were working in primary forests – where there was only wildlife and our footprints were the first human ones in the Trường Sơn jungle,” Định recalled.

“I was assigned among a group of the first 44 Vietnamese engineers in planning and building the first miles of a traffic system in jungle during the most difficult times of the American War. We did our best to keep a rapid schedule for military trucks and tanks and keep them moving, while setting up road defence measures,” he said.

Thousands of people died in the effort of transporting weapons and food for battles, while other engineers and volunteers were killed by the bombardments and air strikes while trying to protect the key logistics system, Định said.

“The book serves as a mark of our gratitude to the martyrs and young people during the trail construction process in the war time. The martyrs sacrificed themselves to defend the country, leading to its reunification, and the now peaceful times for generations,” he said.

“It also glorifies local ethnic groups and local people living in the region for their silent contribution and help during the trail construction.”

The book depicts the leadership of the trail including late President Võ Chí Công (1912-2011), legendary general Chu Huy Mân, Trần Kiên, Bùi San and Nguyễn Chí Quyết.

Deputy director of the Hùng Vương (Hùng Kings) Cultural Research and Development Centre, Lê Anh Dũng said the book not only pays testament to the previous heroic generations in the American War, but is a priceless historical treasure for younger generations and a key school historical textbook.

He said the centre, in co-operation with the Trường Sơn Literature and Arts sub-Association, wanted the book to mark the country’s proud and grateful historical past, honouring the prolonged peace and reunification in Việt Nam.

The book, published by the Literature Publishing House, is available at stores nationwide. VNS