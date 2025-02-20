Spring concert features classical music performances

HCM CITY — Soloists from the HCM City Ballet Symphony Orchestra and Opera (HBSO) will perform classical music with the joyful melody of spring at the Opera House tomorrow.

The Spring Concert will open with an exciting and enchanting waltz of the Overture to operetta Der Zigeunerbaron (The Gypsy Baron) composed by Johann Strauss II to a German libretto by Ignaz Schnitzer.

The three-act composition premiered at the Theater an der Wien in Vienna in 1885, quickly becoming an international success.

HBSO Symphony Orchestra will play the work.

Soprano Phạm Khánh Ngọc will perform Belgian composer Eva Dell'Acqua’s romantic song Villanelle and excerpt Glitter and Be Gay from Leonard Bernstein’s operetta Candide, which premiered in 1956.

The concert will include songs Core ‘Ngrato (Ungrateful Heart) by American composer Salvatore Cardillo in 1911 and Mattinata (Morning) by Italian composer Ruggero Leoncavallo in 1904, featuring tenor Phạm Thanh.

Baritone Đào Mác and the HBSO Choir will introduce Non ti scordar di me (Forget Me Not) written in 1935 by Ernesto De Curtis for the movie of the same title.

The first part of the concert will close with a medley of Neapolitan songs Mamma – Torna A Surriento – O Sole Mio performed by Nguyễn Thu Hường, Phan Hồng Dịu, Phan Hữu Trung Kiệt, Võ Nguyễn Thành Tâm and the Choir.

After the intermission, Zigeunerweisen (Gypsy Airs), Op.20, a composition for violin and orchestra written in 1878 by Spanish composer Pablo de Sarasate will be performed featuring violinist Tăng Thành Nam, HBSO's concertmaster.

The night will end with Carmen Suite No 1 & No 2, two famous orchestral compositions drawn from the music of Georges Bizet's 1875 opera Carmen.

Conductor Trần Nhật Minh, head and chorusmaster of the HBSO Opera, will lead the concert.

Minh graduated in chorus conducting from the Magnitogorsk State Conservatory in Russia and earned his Master’s of Art at Moscow’s Tchaikovsky Conservatory in 2007. He has collaborated with international symphony orchestras and has received numerous honours.

The concert will begin at 8pm at 7 Lam Sơn Square in District 1. Tickets are available at the venue and www.ticketbox.vn. — VNS