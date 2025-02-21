HCM City applies to become Southeast Asia’s 1st cinema city

HCM CITY – HCM City is drafting an application to join the UNESCO Creative Cities Network in the field of cinema, according to its Department of Culture and Sports.

It is expected to be submitted to the UN agency on March 3.

If successful, the city will become the first UCCN-designated cinema city in Southeast Asia.

Trần Thị Diệu Thúy, vice chairwoman of the city People’s Committee, highlighted the vibrant local film industry and its potential for further growth.

By joining the UCCN, HCM City aims to elevate Việt Nam’s cinema industry on the global stage, contributing to the region’s overall film development.

This designation will encourage the city to launch new projects, expand training programmes with experts and cultivate high-quality human resources.

Dr Nguyễn Phương Hòa, head of the Office of International Cooperation at the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism, said becoming a UCCN cinema city would enhance HCM City's reputation and establish it as a global creative hub.

The city also hopes to preserve traditions and customs through cinema.

In its application, the city commits to implementing projects to develop the industry, including hosting more international film festivals and becoming a centre for film industry support.

Experts highlight several advantages for the city’s film sector, such as supportive policies, a thriving creative community and modern cultural and educational infrastructure.

However, challenges remain, like unsustainable economic growth, restrictions on creative freedom and limited public-private partnerships.

Director Nguyễn Quang Dũng emphasised HCM City’s rich and diverse culture, which attracts those working in creative fields. He hoped that becoming a cinema city would ease the creative limitations and create more opportunities for filmmakers.

Actress-producer Hồng Ánh stressed the need for more creative spaces and cultural centres to make cinematic knowledge more accessible to the public through exhibitions and interactive experiences.

Referring to international collaborations, she called for refining and simplifying procedures to attract foreign filmmakers.

Jérémy Segay, regional audiovisual attaché at the French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs to Việt Nam, Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, and Thailand, praised HCM City as a desirable filming location due to its diverse settings and high-quality accommodation.

But he said the city lacks enterprises dedicated to supporting foreign film crews and administrative procedures remain unclear and inconsistent.

There are few large, modern film studios capable of handling multiple sets simultaneously, he said.

He said the city should establish a dedicated office to assist film crews, develop a filming guide and invest in eco-friendly cinema studios.

Prof. Dr Đỗ Lệnh Hùng Tú, chairman of the Việt Nam Cinema Association, spoke about the importance of international partnerships and training institutions for cinematic studies.

“It is also crucial to integrate cinema with tourism to maximise the potential of both industries.”

People's Artist Nguyễn Thị Thanh Thúy, deputy director of the Department of Culture and Sports, underscored the necessity of building world-class film studios to support the industry’s growth.

But research and planning are underway to develop such facilities in the near future, she said.

HCM City has 935 cinema businesses, more than 100 filmmakers and producers and 295 cinemas.

Last year, the industry generated US$500 million in revenues. – VNS