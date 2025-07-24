Traditional costume parade in Europe to promote Vietnamese culture

HÀ NỘI Vietnamese women in Europe will participate in a traditional costume parade taking place simultaneously across various European countries on Sunday, August 31.

The event will be run by women's organisations and clubs in various European countries and with support from the Vietnam Women's Union in Europe. It is part of the activities to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the National Day of the Socialist Republic of Việt Nam.

According to Chairwoman of the Vietnam Women's Union in Europe Nguyễn Việt Triều, the image of Vietnamese women in traditional attire walking at iconic locations in the heart of Europe will serve as a powerful cultural message, acting as a bridge to spread the Vietnamese spirit far and wide.

“Each step and each áo dài (Vietnamese traditional long dress) will affirm a Việt Nam rich in cultural identity, confidently integrating with the world,” she said.

“The event is not only an opportunity for us to celebrate the beauty of traditional Vietnamese clothing as well as ethnic costumes, but also a chance for Vietnamese women abroad to express their role in preserving and transmitting cultural heritage to international friends,” she added. VNS