Home Economy

Business association launched to enhance Vietnam - Belgium economic ties

November 05, 2024 - 12:22
HÀ NỘI — The Vietnam Business Association in Belgium (VBAB) was officially set up on November 3, marking a milestone in the economic relations between the two countries.

The association, operating under the motto “equality – solidarity – sustainable development”, plans to work towards developing a forum for Vietnamese businesspeople, investors, and experts in Belgium to exchange experience, seek cooperation opportunities, and support each other’s business endeavour.

The VBAB board consists of 11 members from various sectors, and it is led by CEO of SIR Tailor Belgium Nguyễn Thành Vinh, a successful figure in the garment industry with a global business network. Đào Hồng Hải, the founder of the popular Hanoi Station restaurant chain in Brussels, is the association’s Secretary General. Dương Minh Trí, Secretary-General of the Belgian-Vietnamese Alliance, serves as Vice President.

The diverse expertise within VBAB's leadership promises practical benefits for the Vietnamese business community in Belgium.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Belgium and head of the Vietnamese delegation to the EU Nguyễn Văn Thảo expressed his strong support for the association’s activities, affirming the embassy always facilitates Vietnamese enterprises’ operations in the European country.

Trade counsellor and head of the Vietnamese trade office in Belgium and the EU Trần Văn Quân committed assistance to the association, and emphasised the office’s role in providing market information and facilitating administrative procedures for Vietnamese entrepreneurs in Belgium.

Meanwhile, Tanguy Huybrechs-Tondreau, a representative from the Belgian-Vietnamese Alliance, noted his hope for close cooperation with the VBAB to bolster businesses’ growth and consolidate cooperation between the two countries.

Vinh told the Vietnam News Agency that the association now has around 60 members, with the number expected to grow in the coming time. The association will pay due attention to building connections between Vietnamese firms in Belgium and local enterprises while organising cultural exchange activities to better mutual understanding. — VNS

Vietnam Belgium relations

