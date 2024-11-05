Manulife scales up community programme inspiring people to flex their healthy lifestyle

HÀ NỘI — Building on the positive impacts of the ‘Living Clean-Smart-Green’ community programme launched in June, Manulife Vietnam is starting the second phase of the initiative to foster healthier, more active lifestyles among the community.

The company will also be conducting free health screenings for the community in various provinces and cities.

Encouraging the community to ‘flex’ their healthy lifestyle

In the second phase, the programme features the theme ‘Flex Your Health’ to encourage the development of a healthy lifestyle within the community.

Manulife will implement a variety of health-related activities, including an online ‘Flex Your Health’ challenge, which encourages people to ‘flex’ a ‘Clean-Smart-Green’ lifestyle that is healthy, balanced and sustainable in terms of physical, mental and financial wellbeing. Other activities include a vodcast series featuring celebrities discussing healthy living topics and an online community called ‘Living Clean-Smart-Green’ to connect, discuss and share health tips.

Tina Nguyễn, CEO of Manulife Vietnam, said: "The primary goal of the ‘Living Clean-Smart-Green’ programme is to enhance community health awareness, improve quality of life and alleviate health and financial burdens."

"Keeping the momentum, we aim to promote a positive lifestyle for a healthier community, as maintaining a healthy lifestyle could significantly reduce the burden of illnesses and healthcare costs," she said.

"Furthermore, we plan to expand the scale of these 'Health Days' to provide more free medical check-ups for individuals. Given the rising trend of medical costs, early detection of health issues has become increasingly important,” she added.

10,000 free health check-ups for the community

Building on the 2,000 free health check-ups offered during the programme's first phase, Manulife Vietnam is now offering 10,000 additional free health screenings in the second phase.

Beneficiaries include military personnel, veterans, students, youth groups and workers in cities such as Hải Phòng, Thanh Hóa, Nghệ An, Đà Nẵng, Hà Nội and HCM City.

At these events, doctors from the Young Vietnamese Physicians Association will conduct general health check-ups, including screenings for common illnesses, as well as free H. pylori tests. Expert consultations on nutrition, diabetes, cardiovascular health and uric acid tests for gout patients will also be available.

Nguyễn Hữu Tú, Permanent Vice President and General Secretary of the Young Vietnamese Physicians Association, said: "Through the collaboration with Manulife on the first phase of the ‘Living Clean-Smart-Green’, we witnessed the company's commitment to raising public health awareness and making health check-ups accessible to everyone."

He said that the Young Vietnamese Physicians Association will continue its partnership with Manulife in the second phase, working together to benefit the community on a non-profit basis.

After launching its first phase in June 2024, the ‘Living Clean-Smart-Green’ programme quickly became one of the top five most outstanding community activities on social media in the first half of 2024, according to a survey by Younet Media.

According to Buzzmetrics, a social media analytics company, ‘Living Clean-Smart-Green’ was also among the top 10 most notable CSR activities in June 2024, when the programme was launched. — VNS