Workshop encourages youth to preserve traditional cultural values

HCM CITY – A workshop entitled “Tre Truyền Trẻ” is set to take place at the University of Economics and Finance in HCM City on February 25 inspiring young individuals to actively engage with, protect, and further develop traditional cultural values.

Jointly organised by Multimedia Communication Management students from FPT University in HCM City and the University of Economics and Finance, the workshop is expected to attract a diverse group of young people from universities across the city.

The event seeks to motivate the younger generation to explore and safeguard traditional cultural values in an engaging and interactive manner.

Rap music has been selected as a central theme for its unique qualities, originality, and spirit of integration, illustrating the innovation and confidence of today's youth.

This initiative delivers a message that echoes the resilience and adaptability of traditional culture, akin to the Vietnamese bamboo tree that stands the test of time while navigating the ever-changing global cultural landscape.

The event will feature various activities, including an immersive experience with traditional musical instruments, enabling participants to engage with Vietnam’s rich cultural heritage through music. Attendees will also have the opportunity to listen to and vote on musical compositions that blend traditional Vietnamese melodies with modern electronic sounds, contributing to the formation of a distinctive musical genre.

Moreover, a discussion platform will be established for experts and young individuals to exchange insights on the preservation and evolution of traditional cultural values through rap music.

Participants will observe the music production process firsthand, guided by seasoned producers and artists who incorporate elements of folk music. Young talents will demonstrate their skills in blending Vietnamese proverbs and folk expressions into rap performances, harmonising tradition with contemporary creativity.

Tre Truyền Trẻ is part of “nghe trẻ nghe tre”, a communication initiative that advocates for Vietnamese cultural values through rap music. This campaign aims to introduce and elevate traditional music and folk literature by integrating them into rap music, targeting young individuals aged 18-24 in HCM City.

By intertwining rap music with Vietnamese cultural elements, this initiative aims to establish a positive cultural movement, collaborate with experts and artists, and provide avenues for youth engagement. VNS