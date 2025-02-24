Việt Nam circus promises top work in 2025.

HÀ NỘI The Việt Nam Circus Federation is working on close to 30 special and stunning new programmes to get even more people to come to see their work in 2025.

According to established artist Tống Toàn Thắng, director of the federation, many of the new shows are to celebrate major anniversaries of the country. One of the first will be a performance on a cubed stage, showing all the attractive art forms associated with tourism.

"2025 is a year with many anniversaries of major events of Việt Nam. It is also the year coming into the 70th anniversary of the founding of the Việt Nam Circus Federation. Therefore, we have prepared diverse and quality performances in different themes and topics which are attractive and rich in art, bringing valuable entertainment moments to the audience," said Thắng.

One of the most dramatic, "Bản hùng ca đất nước" (National Epic) commemorating the 50th anniversary of Southern Liberation and National Reunification (April 30, 1975-2025) will combine performances from animals and artists, melded to the melodies of patriotism.

Taking place on April 19 at the Central Circus, it is a cooperation programme of the federation with the Việt Nam National Defence Television team.

The "Sen" (Lotus) will celebrate the 135th birth anniversary of President Hồ Chí Minh with four shows on May 17 and 18. And a performance themed "Trường Sơn Memories" will be held from July 25-27 is for the War Invalids and Martyrs' Day (July 27).

On the occasion of the 90th anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day September 2, the federation plans a general circus and music programme under the theme "I Love Việt Nam" with six shows, taking place from August 30 to September 2.

Later, a programme portraying the image of security forces is slated for the 80th anniversary of the Traditional Day of the Việt Nam People's Police (August 19, 1945-2025). The organisers expect to have four shows from August 16-17.

The federation will also work alongside the Việt Nam Cải lương Theatre to produce the play Trần Nhân Tông, honouring the Buddha Emperor with a mixture of circus acts and reformed opera. They hope that the show will later go on tour across the country and abroad.

Over arching plans mean the performers will coordinate with the Việt Nam Tuồng Theatre to develop performances that combine the arts of tuồng (classical drama) and circus together.

“It is a combination of make up and music from tuồng using the circus skills and acts. Circus is not just a performance to entertain people but it can contribute to spreading the images of Vietnamese culture and people to international friends," said director Thắng.

There are other programmes organised all year-round including shows for specific aniversaries such as the International Women's Day on March 7-9, Children's Day on June 1, the mid-Autumn Festival, and Christmas and New Year.

According to director Thắng, all the shows will include national leading circus performers, including many artists who have won high awards at international arenas in recent years.

He also revealed that in 2025 the federation will work with tourist agencies and event organisers to bring Vietnamese circus arts and performances to tour internationally and take part in festivals in Russia, Japan, Germany, and China.

In particular, this year, the federation will welcome artists from Japan and Italy.

Alberto Sebastianelli, director of the Platform Communication & Culture Company, said that his company would cooperate with the Vietnamese federation to build an art show in which Italian and Vietnamese artists would performing together. At the same time, he hoped to sign a contract to introduce an Italian art festival on the federation's stage. VNS