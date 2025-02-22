Animal magic

Lê Ngọc Dư from Tây Ninh is widely known for transforming familiar natural elements like bamboo, rattan and coconut shells into unique handmade decorations. Dư's dedication and creativity inspired others to appreciate the beauty of nature.
Organisers hope that this year’s Mother Goddess festival in the Hạ, Thượng and Ỷ La temples will, with unique customs and colourful processions, attract even more visitors to the northern mountainous province of Tuyên Quang this spring.
This year's festival is associated with the eighth Culture, Sports and Tourism Festival of the ethnic groups in Điện Biên Province, promising to provide visitors and local residents with exciting experiences.
Themed “Đà Nẵng – The New Rising Era,” the festival, which will take place from May 31 to July 12, is expected to be the most intense competition yet, bringing together top-tier teams from the world's leading fireworks hubs.