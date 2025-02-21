Việt Nam showcases cultural heritage at ASEAN Night in France

PARIS — Việt Nam’s Embassy and representative offices in France have held an ASEAN Night event in Paris to celebrate the Southeast Asia region’s cultural diversity and strengthen diplomatic ties.

Taking place at the InterContinental Le Grand Hotel on Wednesday, the event brought together representatives from all ASEAN nations, along with French and international guests. It was hosted by the ASEAN Committee in Paris (ACP).

Speaking at the event, Brunei Ambassador to France Rakiah Abdul Lamit described ASEAN as a vibrant tapestry of cultures, languages, and traditions.

She emphasised that ASEAN Night was not only a celebration of the distinct beauty of each member country but also a testament to the collective strength of the ASEAN community.

She hoped the event would offer guests a deeper appreciation of ASEAN’s cultural richness and spirit, fostering greater cooperation and friendship between ASEAN, France, and the wider global community.

Vietnamese Ambassador Đinh Toàn Thắng highlighted ASEAN’s unity in organising a diverse programme of cultural performances and traditional cuisine, which was warmly received by French and international guests.

He noted that ASEAN Night was one of several ACP initiatives in Paris, following events such as the ASEAN Flag Raising Ceremony hosted by Việt Nam in August 2024.

The event featured a traditional Bruneian wedding ceremony, Cambodian folk dances, Vietnamese musical performances, and a fashion show, alongside a showcase of traditional dishes from ASEAN countries, reflecting the community’s diversity and unity. — VNA/VNS