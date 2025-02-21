Vietnamese culture, cuisine promoted in US

WASHINGTON D.C — The Vietnamese Embassy in the US, in collaboration with the Association of Diplomats’ Spouses, has hosted a cultural and culinary exchange event at in Washington D.C for the Arab and South Asian Group of the Cultural Exchange for Diplomats (CED), a non-profit organisation aiming at fostering cultural exchanges between the diplomatic community and local friends in the US.

The event was attended by Anita Rezazad, President of the Arab and South Asian Group, as well as diplomats and their spouses from nearly 20 countries of the diplomatic corps and representatives from local organisations.

Addressing the event, held on February 19, Trần Thị Bích Vân, spouse of the Vietnamese Ambassador to the US, shared her wish to introduce two significant aspects of Vietnamese culture to American and international friends - traditional dress and the exceptional cuisine that Vietnamese people take great pride in and is beloved worldwide.

Participants were given a presentation on Vietnamese culture, history, traditional clothing from the country’s three regions, Vietnamese cuisine, and Tết (Lunar New Year) customs.

The most captivating part of the event was when the spouses of ambassadors and local and international guests had the opportunity to try on traditional Vietnamese outfits, including the áo dài (traditional long dress), áo tứ thân (four-panel traditional dress), and mỏ quạ scarf (scarf is tired in a triangle on the forehead), before walking a mini catwalk at the Vietnam House.

Guests were guided through the process of making nem (Vietnamese spring rolls), and many had the chance to try rolling them themselves. Participants expressed their excitement at the hands-on experience, fully enjoying the vibrant cultural and culinary offerings of Vietnam and many expressed a keen interest in travelling to the country.

The buffet, featuring dishes like bún chả (rice vermicelli with grilled pork and fresh herbs), fried spring rolls, and Tết sweets, left a lasting impression on the CED members, showcasing Vietnam’s refined, diverse, and health-conscious cuisine.

These cultural events in the US have played an important role in bringing Việt Nam closer to international and local friends, promoting greater cultural exchange between Việt Nam and other countries. VNA/VNS