Vietnamese Circus wins award at Russia's largest international circus festival

MOSCOW A performance by the Vietnamese Circus Federation has won the silver medal at the 8th International Idol Circus Festival, which is considered the largest event of its kind in Russia.

This marks the first time that a Vietnamese circus performance has won an award at this prestigious circus festival.

The IDOL Circus Festival was held at the largest circus in the capital city of Moscow by the Russian Federation. Prior to the pandemic, it had been held annually from 2013 to 2019, was on hiatus for five years and resumed this year.

At the 8th IDOL Circus Festival, which concluded on July 22, the organisers awarded one Grand Prix, three golds, three silvers and four bronze medals to the competing circus troupes.

In addition to the main awards for professional circus performances, there were also special prizes given to media and journalists covering the event.

The aerial gymnastics Đu Nón performed by artists from the Vietnamese Circus Federation, won a silver medal. The performance was directed and technically supervised by circus artist Tống Toàn Thắng, with the performance by four female artists - Chu Hồng Thuý, Phạm Thị Hướng, Lưu Thị Hường, and Lô Ngọc Thuý.

The IDOL World Circus Festival was attended by over 200 circus artists from 17 countries, including Russia, Kazakhstan, Guatemala, Peru, the Philippines, China, Bulgaria, Mongolia, North Korea, Poland, the United States, Italy, Spain and Germany.

The jury panel consisted of ten members, respected circus artists from Russia, Mongolia, Germany, Kazakhstan, China, Spain, Việt Nam and Italy.

The grand-prix was presented to the act Аround the World Elephants by the Russian State Circus Company. VNS