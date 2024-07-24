Contemporary dance show returns to HCM City Opera House

HCM CITY Vietnamese contemporary dance Hoàng Hôn (Sunset) highlighting love, faith, and loyalty during wars will be performed at the HCM City Opera House on Saturday.

Meant to mark the 77th anniversary of the War Invalids and Martyrs Day (July 27), the show will have three parts – Hy Vọng (Hope), Tình Yêu (Love) and Ánh Mắt Hoàng Hôn (Sunset Eyes).

It is written and directed by celebrated choreographers Nguyễn Phúc Hải and Nguyễn Phúc Hùng of the HCM City Ballet Symphony Orchestra and Opera (HBSO).

“Although Sunset’s theme is about war, it doesn’t highlight sadness and loss. It explores patriotism, humanitarianism, and the love of life. It recreates the nation’s heroic history, and will arouse pride and love for the homeland among audiences.” Hải, head of the HBSO’s ballet department, said.

It will feature Meritorious Artist Trần Hoàng Yến, young dancers Sùng A Lùng, Đặng Minh Hiền, and Đỗ Hoàng Khang Ninh, and dancers from HBSO Ballet.

HBSO vocalists Duyên Huyền and Phạm Trang will sing Khúc Mùa Thu (Autumn Song) by Phú Quang and Hồng Thanh Quang, and Tình Ca (Love Song) by Hoàng Việt at certain moments to heighten the drama.

The show’s music is by veteran composer Vũ Việt Anh, who has composed for HBSO’s works such as the musical Dế Mèn Phiêu Lưu Ký (The Adventures of a Cricket), and Ballet Kiều.

The event is sponsored by the city Department of Culture and Sports as part of a programme to promote Vietnamese works with high artistic value.

It premiered in November 2022 to great acclaim from critics and audiences.

The show will begin at 8pm. Tickets are available at ticketbox.vn and the HCM City Opera House at 7 Lam Sơn Square in District 1. VNS