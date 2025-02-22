Kiên Giang releases mobile app to boost tourism

KIÊN GIANG — The coastal province of Kiên Giang has released a mobile application to help tourists explore interesting local destinations and tourism services.

The “Du Lịch Kiên Giang – SDL” app provides information on travel agencies, tourism sites, accommodations, food and beverage services, and entertainment and shopping venues.

Users can seek support on the portal to get advice or support from the tourism desk of the province’s Culture, Sports and Tourism Department.

The app runs on iOS and Android and is available in Vietnamese and English.

Apart from the app, the province also introduces a website kiengiangdiscovery.com to offer the best support for tourists, tourism companies and administrative agencies.

Bùi Quốc Thái, director of the province’s Tourism Department, said the digital tourism platform aims to elevate tourists’ experiences and help travel agencies and local authorities forecast future data to enhance tourism promotion and administration.

Kiên Giang targets to welcome 11.05 million visitors this year, including 1.2 million foreign visitors. Revenue from tourism will reach VNĐ28.5 trillion (US$1.11 billion).

In 2025, the province will focus on developing new tourism services and entertainment activities at night.

It will promote tourism linkage with HCM City and Cửu Long (Mekong) Delta provinces and cities as well as provinces in other countries, and seek new markets to attract more international tourists and cruise passengers.

The province will speed up the plan for building Phú Quốc into a high-quality service and eco-tourism centre and a renowned regional and international island destination, and developing tourism infrastructure projects in U Minh Thượng, Hòn Đất and Kiên Lương Districts.

Lê Trung Hồ, vice chairman of the province’s People’s Committee, emphasised that since Phú Quốc has been chosen as the venue for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) activities in 2027, the tourism sector should prepare for the special event.

He added the event marks an important milestone to affirm Việt Nam’s status in the international arena and makes an impact on the country and Phú Quốc's politics, economy, society and tourism.

He asked the province’s Tourism Department, relevant agencies, Phú Quốc City’ authorities and the business community to plan for the APEC 2027 and upgrade infrastructures, facilities, and tourism destinations to serve the event. — VNS