Mekong Delta cities utilise local advantages to promote regional tourism

HCM CITY — Localities in the Mekong Delta region have been striving to develop distinctive tourism products to turn the region into a prominent tourist area in Việt Nam as designated in the national tourism master plan for the 2021-2030 period with a vision to 2045.

Accordingly, the delta focuses on developing tourism products by leveraging the strengths of the river ecosystem, natural landscapes, marine and island tourism resources, historical-cultural sites, and diverse traditional cultural values.

Lê Thanh Phong, Vice Chairman of the Mekong Delta Tourism Association, said that in 2024, the region attracted over 52 million tourists, earning revenue of nearly VNĐ62 trillion (US$2.43 billion ).

In 2025, localities will focus on innovating and enhancing the quality of eco-tourism and cultural products associated with waterway, agricultural and rural tourism, sea and resort tourism, and event-related tourism.

They target green growth with tourism products that are friendly to environment and adapt to climate change, thus enhancing the appeal and unique characteristics of regional tourism.

Cần Thơ City, located in the center of the Mekong Delta, has geographical advantages for connectivity from HCM City to various provinces in the region by road, water, and air.

In the tourism sector, Cần Thơ maximises its potential and resources, particularly as a regional hub and gateway to the lower part of the Mekong River.

According to Nguyễn Minh Tuấn, Director of the city Department of Culture, Sports, and Tourism, Cần Thơ is focusing on developing distinctive tourism products such as urban waterway eco-tourism, MICE tourism, cultural tourism, and community tourism. The city prioritises investment in signature tourism types like garden-based waterway tours, floating market visits, cultural tourism, and MICE tourism.

Additionally, Cần Thơ is committed to restoring architectural monuments and cultural heritage sites, preserving and promoting the cultural and traditional values of the ethnic community, and tapping intangible cultural forms to serve tourists.

Meanwhile, Đồng Tháp Province is surrounded by the Tiền and Hậu rivers, is well known for agricultural products, especially flowers, fruits, and seafood. Local people are diligent, creative, warm-hearted, and hospitable.

The province is home to many historical and cultural sites and craft villages, advantageous for developing community and agricultural tourism.

Huỳnh Thị Hoài Thu, Director of the provincial Department of Culture, Sports, and Tourism, said that the province continues to innovate many service products linked to 65 tourist attractions, focusing on agriculture and craft village experiences.

In 2025, the province aims to attract 5 million visitors and achieve total revenue of VNĐ2.1 trillion from tourism.

It is also developing typical tourism products, such as experiencing the flood season at Tràm Chim National Park, spending a day as a farmer in Xẻo Quít, learning a new craft in Sa Đéc City, and exploring orchards like Lai Vung red mandarin, Cao Lãnh mango, and Châu Thành longan.

Another locality, Long An, located at the gateway to the Mekong Delta, welcomed over 2 million visitors in 2024.

This year, it plans to focus on developing specific tourism products that leverage local advantages, such as eco-wellness tourism, golf tourism, rural tourism, and tours to explore the flood season.

Huỳnh Văn Sơn, Vice Chairman of the provincial People's Committee, said that the province is seeking more investment to develop river tourism associated with natural landscapes, historical and cultural sites and craft villages in the Vàm Cỏ Đông and Vàm Cỏ Tây river basins. VNA/VNS