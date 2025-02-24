Mekong Delta to prioritise attracting high technology projects

MEKONG DELTA — Mekong Delta provinces will prioritise calling for businesses to invest in projects with modern technology and digital platform applications.

Tiền Giang Province currently has three operating industrial parks including Mỹ Tho, Tân Hương and Long Giang with a total area of ​​over 814 hectares, accounting for 24.3 per cent of the total planned area of ​​industrial parks.

Thanks to investment promotion policies, to date, industrial parks in the province have attracted 112 projects. There are 83 FDI projects with a total registered investment capital of over VNĐ4.5 trillion (US$1.77 billion), creating jobs for nearly 90,000 workers.

According to the Tiền Giang Industrial Park Management Board, since the beginning of 2025, the board has proactively implemented plans and directions to attract investment, proactively connecting with potential investors and large corporations.

At the same time, the unit has also swiftly removed legal procedural obstacles to support investors in implementing approved investment projects.

The management board will also guide new enterprises in promptly developing labour regulations and labour agreements in accordance with legal regulations, as well as support them in recruitment and resolving difficulties and problems during operation.

In Sóc Trăng Province, local authorities are particularly interested in enhancing competitiveness and improving the business environment. As a result, revenue from FDI enterprises in 2024 reached nearly $4.9 billion, exceeding the annual target by 8.17 per cent and growing by 8.55 per cent compared to the previous year.

Meanwhile, domestic direct investment (DDI) enterprise revenue reached over VNĐ10.2 trillion ($401.6 million), exceeding the annual plan by 17.9 per cent and increasing by 6.9 per cent over the previous year.

Chairman of Sóc Trăng Provincial People's Committee Trần Văn Lâu stated that with geographical advantages and a long-term development strategy, the province focuses on developing Trần Đề Seaport, logistics services, industrial - urban infrastructure, high-tech agriculture, tourism and renewable energy.

In addition, the province is also focusing on accelerating the construction of key transport projects such as Đại Ngãi Bridge and Châu Đốc - Cần Thơ - Sóc Trăng Expressway. These transport projects promise to create a strong push for investment attraction and socio-economic development.

The Cần Thơ City Center for Investment, Trade and Exhibition Promotion reported that in 2024, the centre carried out numerous investment and trade promotion programmes, contributing significantly to promoting the city's socio-economic development.

Total investment capital in Cần Thơ City in 2024 surpassed VNĐ30 trillion ($1.2 billion), marking an increase of 5.35 per cent over the same period in 2023.

The city has also implemented coordinated measures to speed up the progress of projects.

In order to maintain the growth momentum, Mekong Delta provinces will continue to offer investment incentives and solutions for potential investors and corporations.

The Tiền Giang Industrial Park Management Board said that it will continue to offer solutions to attract more investment into industrial parks, aiming to secure at least two new FDI projects and six FDI projects adjusting their investment capital with a total investment of $90 million.

The management board will prioritise attracting projects with modern technology, using high-quality labour, applying digital platforms, and being environmentally friendly.

Additionally, Tiền Giang will focus on developing modern, integrated infrastructure to generate wider economic benefits, particularly by completing transport infrastructure and strengthening connections with localities in the Mekong Delta and Southeast region through 2030.

Meanwhile, Sóc Trăng Province will focus on addressing challenges faced by businesses, such as cumbersome administrative procedures, slow capital disbursement, difficulties in site clearance, and shortages of raw materials.

At the same time, the province will also support businesses in restructuring production to suit the actual situation and create a favourable business environment.

In addition, the province will expedite construction projects to boost socio-economic development and drive economic restructuring. It will also continue facilitating businesses in expanding export markets, enhancing product distribution, strengthening promotion and advertising, and sustainably leveraging the province’s key tourism assets.

Cần Thơ will enhance investment promotion efforts targeting member countries of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) and the Việt Nam-EU Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA).

In particular, the city will prioritise attracting investment in sectors such as information and communication technology, nanotechnology, high technology, supporting industries, high-efficiency agricultural production, technology application, and sustainable development. — VNS