Việt Nam's blind box toy boom fuels sales surge across industries

HÀ NỘI — The growing popularity of blind box and blind bag toys, particularly Baby Three and Labubu, has sparked a wave of sales innovation across industries in Việt Nam.

Blind box toys, where the buyer does not know what is inside, are sold by manufacturers as collections to encourage players to buy repeatedly to complete the set, contributing to increased sales. Additionally, the release of limited editions creates a sense of exclusivity, increasing interest and demand.

Data from YouNet ECI’s EcomHeat platform showed that 293,000 products featuring Labubu and Baby Three were sold through the top 30 stores on Shopee and TikTok Shop in Q2 2024. On average, nearly 49,000 units were purchased each month, highlighting the growing appeal of these collectible toys.

Nguyễn Thị Kim Xuyến, owner of a store in the TikTok channel Chanh Beauty, which focuses on opening Baby Three blind bags, revealed that she only entered the market before the Tết holiday but quickly saw its appeal.

During the holiday, Baby Three toy prices surged, with popular models increasing by VNĐ5,000 to VNĐ15,000 (US$0.59) per box, while high-end models jumped by VNĐ150,000 to VNĐ200,000, Xuyến said.

Nguyễn Phương Lâm, Head of Market Insight at YouNet ECI, told giadinh.suckhoedoisong.vn that the craze is expected to persist throughout the year, fuelled by the engaging combination of entertainment and shopping.

According to Cognitive Market Research, the global blind box toy industry was estimated to reach US$14.2 billion in 2024. Of this, the Asia-Pacific region accounted for about 23 per cent of revenue with over $3.2 billion.

This industry's sales revenue will likely hit $18.7 billion this year, with the Asia-Pacific region holding 31.55 per cent of the market share at $5.9 billion, the company said.

Sparking in industries

In Việt Nam, food and beverage brands are riding the wave of the blind bag trend, originally popularised by collectible toy lines like Baby Three.

Popular milk tea brands such as Gong Cha and The Alley have introduced surprise gifts with combo purchases, boosting revenue without relying on discounts. Customers are drawn to the added value and the thrill of the unknown.

Cheese Coffee launched a 'Limited Edition Blind Bag' campaign, featuring collectible cups in mystery packaging. The promotion generated significant buzz, with customers enthusiastically sharing their unboxing experiences on social media.

Similarly, the Katinat chain has implemented a blind bag gift programme, enticing customers to return repeatedly in hopes of completing a full set.

Đỗ Duy Thanh, Managing Director of FnB said the 'blind bag' concept is resonating strongly with younger consumers, especially in the food and beverage sector.

This is not just a fleeting trend but a potential long-term business strategy if implemented correctly, Thanh said, adding that businesses targeting young, experience-driven customers such as fast-food chains, milk tea shops and snack brands stand to benefit most from this innovative marketing tactic.

The appeal lies in the element of surprise. By leveraging customers' curiosity, businesses can encourage more spontaneous spending, boosting average order values and driving growth in an increasingly competitive market, according to Thanh.

However, he cautioned businesses to maintain product value and ensure transparency about the odds of receiving certain items to avoid damaging customer trust.

The value of the product inside the blind bag needs to be commensurate with the amount of money customers spend. If customers feet the product is unattractive or not worth the cost, they may lose trust in the brand, Thanh warned.

He also emphasised the importance of clear communication regarding the odds of receiving specific items, as transparency about product availability helps prevent customers from feeling misled. — VNS