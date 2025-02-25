Veteran drama artist honoured at 2024 Stage Awards

HÀ NỘI — Meritorious Artist Thành Lộc, who has more than 50 years of experience in theatre and has played a key role in the development of HCM City’s theatre scene, has been honoured as ‘Director of the Year’ at the 2024 Stage Awards in Hà Nội.

The 64-year-old artist received the award from the Vietnam Stage Artists Association (VSAA), saying that the recognition makes him feel more responsible in his career, encourages him and reassures him that he is on the right path.

In May 2023, after leaving the IDECAF stage after 26 years of collaboration, the artist co-founded the Thiên Đăng Drama Troupe in HCM City, attracting many prominent artists such as Kim Xuân and Hữu Châu, as well as nurturing actors like Mỹ Duyên, Vân Trang, Lương Thế Thành and Lê Phương. Lộc said at the time that the launch of the private drama troupe was his way to continue his love for theatre in his 60s.

In the role of director and producer, Thành Lộc is behind the success of several plays such as Những Con Ma Nhà Hát (The Phantom of the Opera), Alô and Lộ Hàng (Reveal).

Last November, the veteran artist was awarded the Gold Medal for his acting in the drama show Giáng Hương (Women in the Theatre), which also won the top award at the first Hồ Chí Minh City Theatre Festival.

Earlier this year, the play 13 Đức Thầy, Đức Thầy 13 (13 Lords and the 13th Lord), directed by Lộc, received acclaim for its strong folk backdrop and relevance to current social events.

Thành Lộc was born into a family with a rich artistic tradition – his father is People's Artist Thành Tôn, his mother is cải lương (reformed opera) artist Huỳnh Mai, and his brother Bạch Long and sister Bạch Lê are also famous cải lương artists.

Lộc gained fame with numerous plays such as Dạ Cổ Hoài Lang [a Southern folk song], Ngôi Nhà Không Có Đàn Ông (The House without Men), Hợp Đồng Mãnh Thú (Predator’s Contract), Tấm Cám (The Sisters of Tấm and Cám) and the children's theatre series Ngày Xửa Ngày Xưa (Once Upon a Time). The artist has also participated in several television films and feature movies, including Mùi Ngò Gai (The Scent of Sawleaf), Chàng Trai Năm Ấy (Dandelion) and Tấm Cám: Chuyện Chưa Kể (Tấm Cám: Untold Stories).

At the awards ceremony, VSAA Chairwoman Trịnh Thúy Mùi said that despite facing many challenges in 2024, but the association still organised numerous activities and achieved good results.

Playwright Nguyễn Đăng Chương, Chairman of the Artistic Council of the VSAA, noted that in the past year, artistic groups have heightened their awareness and invested in the process of selecting and staging plays.

However, Chương pointed out that the stage in 2024 still lacked plays addressing contemporary issues that have a big impact on society, which is a major reason for smaller audiences. There are also not many good scripts available, leaving directors and creative teams without material to stage.

"If this issue is not addressed soon, it will become increasingly difficult to remedy in a few years, as experts in theatrical theory and experienced screenwriters are gradually disappearing," he said.

Alongside Thành Lộc, the VSAA has also honoured other artists. Meritorious Artist Đào Tuấn Hải has been granted the title ‘Musician of the Year,’ People's Artist Nguyễn Đạt Tăng has received the title ‘Painter of the Year,’ and Associate Professor Tất Thắng has been named ‘Scriptwriter of the Year.’

Twelve actors from different stage art forms – including tuồng (traditional opera), chèo (popular opera), cải lương (reformed opera) and spoken drama – have received the Best Actor award.

In the category of stage performances, the organisers awarded the sole A Prize to the play Điện Biên Vẫy Gọi (Điện Biên is Calling) by the Army Drama Theatre.

Written by Associate Professor Tất Thắng and directed by People's Artist Lê Hùng, the play vividly depicts the fighting spirit and determination of Vietnamese military troops and people during the resistance against the French. It celebrates the shining examples of soldiers, serving workers, youth volunteers and various classes of people who contributed to the historic Điện Biên Phủ victory.

Associate Professor Tất Thắng and veteran artist Lê Tiến Thọ have been granted the A Prizes for their books, Nghệ Thuật Tuồng, Diện Mạo và Thể Chất, Tác Gia - Nhà Tuồng Học (The Art of Tuồng: Appearance and Essence, Author - Tuồng Scholar), and Tìm Hiểu Nghệ Thuật Biểu Diễn Tuồng Truyền Thống (Exploring the Art of Traditional Tuồng Performance), respectively. — VNS