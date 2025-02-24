ASEAN Future Forum 2025 to take place in Hà Nội

HÀ NỘI — The ASEAN Future Forum 2025 (AFF 2025) with the theme Building a United, Inclusive, and Resilient ASEAN amidst Global Transformation will take place in Hà Nội on February 25-26.

This is a large-scale multilateral event initiated and organised by Việt Nam and it is expected to be attended and chaired by Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính.

This year's forum takes place at a particularly significant time, marking several important milestones - 80 years since the establishment of modern Việt Nam, 30 years since Việt Nam joined ASEAN, 10 years since the formation of the ASEAN Community and the year ASEAN adopts the ASEAN Community Vision 2045.

With over 500 delegates registered to attend in person, the forum gathers the presence of high-level leaders from ASEAN countries and partners, as well as leading experts and scholars from the region and internationally, along with a large number of representatives from international organisations and the business community.

The agenda of the forum includes five official plenary sessions and four pre-event activities, along with many side events.

It kicks off with a photo exhibition titled 30 Years of Việt Nam’s Participation in ASEAN and three parallel thematic discussions on Women, Peace, and Security: Digital Transformation for Sustainable Peace, Promoting Smart Agriculture for Regional Food Security, and Promoting Dialogue for Peace and Stability in the Region.

The opening session will feature the participation and speech of Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính, followed by two plenary sessions discussing Major Trends Impacting ASEAN and the World by 2035 and Strengthening ASEAN's Fundamental Principles to Address Future Challenges.

The first working day will conclude with a high level gala dinner.

Three plenary sessions will take place on the following day, with the theme Subregional Cooperation to Promote Resilience and Sustainable Development, Governance of Emerging Technologies to Ensure Comprehensive Security, and ASEAN's Role in Promoting Peace in a Fragmented World. This will be interspersed with a working lunch session on ASEAN Embracing the Future: Mastering Emerging Technologies, concluding with the closing session.

As one of the largest multilateral events hosted by Việt Nam in 2025, the ASEAN Future Forum reaffirms Việt Nam’s proactive and pioneering role in promoting regional cooperation and development.

By creating a multidimensional dialogue platform, AFF 2025 promises to contribute important ideas and initiatives for the sustainable development of the ASEAN Community in the future.

More detailed information can be found at asean-futureforum.com. VNS