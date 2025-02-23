Second ASEAN Future Forum hosting showcases growing regional leadership: Malaysian expert

KUALA LUMPUR — Việt Nam's hosting of the second ASEAN Future Forum (AFF) demonstrates its growing leadership credibility and prestige in regional affairs, according to Collins Chong Yew Keat, a foreign affairs and security expert from the University of Malaya.

He told the Vietnam News Agency that the hosting also reflects both ASEAN’s internal unity and Việt Nam’s proactive approach to address common challenges, rather than relying solely on the current ASEAN Chair.

The forum, set to take place in Hà Nội on February 25-26, serves as a vital complementary platform to ASEAN's formal mechanisms and summits, enhancing participation from governments, NGOs, businesses and citizens.

Through the AFF, governments can present and disseminate strategic policies to the public, evaluate stakeholder reactions and needs, and identify regional challenges and vulnerabilities to develop appropriate solutions.

Collins praised the AFF as an effective support tool for the ASEAN Chair, helping navigate new challenges and shape regional power balance. He likened its strategic significance to that of the Shangri-La Dialogue for Asian security, noting that it provides a platform for Việt Nam to affirm its leadership position in the region as well as symbolises Việt Nam's 'bamboo diplomacy', flexible yet resilient, while conveying a message of strengthening friendly relations and cooperation with all nations, including major powers.

He stressed that the event demonstrates the increasing soft and hard power of Việt Nam, contributing to improving its role and influence in the international arena.

The participation of Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim not only demonstrates Malaysia's commitment to regional cooperation but also emphasises the desire to advance the comprehensive strategic partnership with Việt Nam.

This event holds special significance amidst the deepening ties between the two countries, especially following Party General Secretary Tô Lâm's visit to Malaysia in November 2024.

Through the forum, Anwar hopes to consolidate the relations with Việt Nam, creating a solid foundation for economic, trade and investment cooperation.

He went on to say that as the impact of the US administration under President Donald Trump will pose significant challenges to Malaysia as the ASEAN Chair, Malaysia needs to strengthen ASEAN unity and build resilience to minimise the effects of new US policies on the region.

Malaysia wants closer cooperation with Việt Nam to promote ASEAN’s inclusiveness, sustainability and resilience in the context of global geopolitical and economic fluctuations, he said. —VNA/VNS