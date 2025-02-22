Việt Nam firmly committed to multilateralism, international solidarity

NEW YORK — Việt Nam calls on the international community to reaffirm and strengthen its commitment to multilateralism, Ambassador Đặng Hoàng Giang, Permanent Representative of Việt Nam to the United Nations (UN) has said.

Addressing the UN Security Council’s ministerial-level open debate on “Practicing Multilateralism, Reforming and Improving Global Governance” in New York on February 20, Giang expressed concern over the growing trend of unilateral actions in international relations, which undermine the multilateral system that has served as the foundation for maintaining international peace and security for the past eight decades.

Upholding international law and strictly adhering to the fundamental principles of the UN Charter, particularly the prohibition of the threat or use of force and the peaceful resolution of disputes, are essential prerequisites for ensuring peace, stability, sustainable development, and the enjoyment of human rights, he said.

Giang stressed the need for bold reforms of multilateral institutions to enhance the voice and participation of developing countries, ensuring the representativeness and democratic nature of these institutions.

He affirmed Việt Nam’s strong support for multilateralism and its continued efforts to make meaningful and substantive contributions to consolidating global and regional multilateral institutions, particularly the UN and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

These efforts deeply reflect Việt Nam’s commitment to international solidarity and cooperation, serving the interests of the Vietnamese people while contributing to a more peaceful, prosperous, and just world for all.

In his remarks, UN Secretary-General António Guterres noted the importance and urgency of advancing multilateral solutions to today’s global challenges, including climate change, inequality, and security threats such as nuclear conflict and terrorism.

Most delegates highlighted international law and the UN Charter as a solid foundation for maintaining international peace and security and for building a strong multilateral system capable of effectively addressing global challenges. — VNS