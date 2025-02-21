Disciplinary warning given to Hà Nam’s former leader

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on February 21 signed a decision imposing a warning against former Chairman of the Hà Nam provincial People’s Committee Nguyễn Xuân Đông for his violations and shortcomings in performing his duties, which had already led to a Party disciplinary measure.

The disciplinary measure, effective from the announcement of Resolution No. 1876-QD/UBKTTW, dated November 27, 2024 by the Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission, was based on an assessment of the nature, severity and impact of his violations.

On October 28-29, 2024, the commission convened its 49th session in Hà Nội to review a report proposing disciplinary actions against several violating Party members of the provincial Party organisation.

The commission found that Đông, who is also former vice secretary of the provincial Party Committee and former Secretary of the Party Civil Affairs Committee of the provincial People’s Committee, had violated Party regulations, State laws, and working procedures in leading and directing several investment projects.

He also failed to fulfill his assigned responsibilities and breached rules on what Party members are prohibited from doing and the responsibility to set an example.

His violations caused serious consequences and negative public opinion, hurting the reputation of the local Party organisation and administration, to an extent that a disciplinary action must be taken. VNS