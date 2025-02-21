UK King affirms support for multifaceted cooperation with Việt Nam





LONDON — Vietnamese Ambassador to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Ireland Đỗ Minh Hùng presented his credentials to King Charles III at Buckingham Palace on Thursday during which the King affirmed his support to the two countries' cooperation in such as fields as people-to-people exchange, education, environmental protection and sustainable development as well as charity projects in Việt Nam.

The King expressed his admiration for Việt Nam's achievements in economic reform and development, as well as the strong progress of the Việt Nam-UK Strategic Partnership.

Ambassador Hùng expressed his honour in assuming the role of Vietnamese Ambassador to the UK at a time when the Việt Nam-UK Strategic Partnership is flourishing.

The diplomat updated King Charles III on Việt Nam’s socio-economic achievements, highlighting its dynamic and open economy, which achieved GDP growth of over 7 per cent last year. He highlighted sound development in bilateral cooperation across multiple sectors, including trade and investment, education and training, and defence and security. He pledged to do his utmost to further deepen the Việt Nam-UK relationship.

At a reception later hosted y the Vietnamese Embassy in the UK for diplomatic representatives and overseas Vietnamese in the UK, the ambassador reviewed the steps of important development in the Việt Nam-UK Strategic Partnership and the potential for further cooperation, particularly in energy transition, finance and banking, and high technology.

Victoria Busby, Director Protocol and Vice-Marshal of the Diplomatic Corps, commended the ambassador’s commitment and contributions to strengthening diplomatic, economic, and cultural relations between the UK and Vietnam since assuming office last July. She emphasised that the presence of the Vietnamese Ambassador in the UK reflects the desire to deepen the already strong bilateral relationship. She expressed her belief that the partnership and friendship between the two countries will continue to grow during Hùng's tenure.

Busby noted the potential for enhanced cooperation in environmental protection, climate change, and green energy, particularly as Việt Nam aims to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.

Việt Nam and the UK established diplomatic relations in September 1973 and signed a Joint Declaration on the Strategic Partnership in September 2010 with seven priority areas of cooperation. Both countries have reaffirmed their commitment to elevating bilateral relations to a higher level over the next decade.

Economic and trade cooperation remains a key highlight of the bilateral relationship. In December 2020, the two countries officially signed the UK-Việt Nam Free Trade Agreement (UKVFTA). Since 2021, bilateral trade has continuously grown, reaching US$8.4 billion in 2024, surpassing the $8 billion mark for the first time and reflecting an 18 per cent increase from 2023. Vietnam’s exports to the UK also exceeded $7 billion for the first time, totaling over$ 7.5 billion, up 18.9 per cent year-on-year.

Regarding investment, the UK ranks 15th out of 140 countries and territories investing in Việt Nam, with 569 projects and a total registered capital of $4.37 billion as of mid-2024. — VNS