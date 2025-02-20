Inspection delegations established to Party committees under Gov't, NA

HÀ NỘI — A conference was held in Hà Nội on Thursday to announce the establishment of delegations of the Politburo and the Secretariat of the Party Central Committee to inspect the Party Committees of the Government and the National Assembly (NA) in 2025.

The inspection will scrutinise the implementation of the 12th Party Central Committee’s Resolution No 18-NQ/TW on continued reform and re-organisation of the political system’s organisational apparatus for greater efficiency, and the Party Central Committee’s conclusion on the review of the Resolution tied to the establishment and operation of new Party organisations.

The enforcement of the Politburo’s Directive on Party congresses at all levels in the lead-up to the 14th National Party Congress and the Party Central Committee’s conclusion on adjustments to the Directive will also be examined.

A key focus will be the assessment of the Politburo’s Resolution on breakthroughs in sci-tech, innovation, and national digital transformation.

The delegations will also evaluate the Party Central Committee’s conclusion on the additional scheme on socio-economic development for 2025, with the goal of achieving at least 8 per cent growth.

In his speech, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính urged party committees and party organisations under the Government and NA’s Party Committees to conduct inspection work with efficiency, clarity, and high quality, in line with regulations.

The PM called for comprehensive and accurate reporting, reflecting the true nature of the issues under review. He noted that such insights are vital for enabling the Politburo and the Secretariat to effectively monitor and follow key resolutions and conclusions from the Party Central Committee, the NA and the Government.

Attention should be paid to wastefulness prevention, particularly concerning long-delayed and stagnant projects in various localities, he said.

Meanwhile, NA Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn reiterated the call for objective, frank, and thorough discussions during the inspection process.

He underlined the need to identify new issues and compile innovative and effective approaches to overcome obstacles and delays. — VNA/VNS