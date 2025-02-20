Việt Nam, Singapore to enhance capacity training for potential leaders

HÀ NỘI — Politburo member and President of the Hồ Chí Minh National Academy of Politics (HCMA) Nguyễn Xuân Thắng has expressed his hope for stronger Việt Nam-Singapore cooperation, especially through the Potential Leaders’ Programme, research projects and policy consultations.

During a working session in Hà Nội on Thursday with Singaporean ambassador to Việt Nam Jaya Ratnam, Thắng, who is also Chairman of the Central Theory Council, said such efforts between the HCMA and Singaporean Government partners will ultimately elevate the bilateral relationship to a new height.

He praised the significant progress made in recent years, calling it a strong foundation to soon upgrade Việt Nam-Singapore relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

According to him, Việt Nam and Singapore have rapidly expanded their collaboration across multiple sectors, ranging from national defence-security to emerging growth areas such as green economy and digital economy.

A hallmark of this partnership has been Singapore's commitment to knowledge-sharing in sci-tech and education.

Reflecting on a working session between the HCMA’s leaders and the Singaporean Ambassador last year, Thắng noted that a delegation of high-ranking officials from Vietnamese ministries, agencies and localities attended the Potential Leaders Programme in Singapore. They gained in-depth scientific knowledge, insights into Singapore’s national development experience, governance skills, and vision.

The trip was highly beneficial in helping Vietnamese officials translate sustainable development goals into reality in the coming years, he said.

Sharing updates on Việt Nam’s ongoing efforts to reorganise its Government structure for streamlined, more effective operations, he said following the merger with the National Academy of Public Administration and several Party agencies, the HCMA’s mission of training and nurturing future leaders has become even more critical.

Ratnam, in reply, said the Việt Nam-Singapore partnership fundamentally revolves around human resource development, which he described as the cornerstone of bilateral relations.

He thanked the HCMA for its help in holding two training courses for Vietnamese officials to gain valuable insights into national governance skills and vision in Singapore.

Singapore will improve the effectiveness of its management training courses for Việt Nam, including the Leadership Governance and Potential Leaders’ programmes, he said, wishing to partner with Việt Nam in green transition, digital transformation, and renewable energy.

He highlighted the new slogan "Partnership of a New Era” for the Việt Nam-Singapore relations. — VNA/VNS