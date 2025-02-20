HCM City has new chairman

HCM CITY — Nguyễn Văn Được, member of the Party Central Committee and Deputy Secretary of the HCM City Party Committee, was elected Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee for the 2021-26 term on February 20.

Được was elected with 83 out of 84 votes at the 21st session of the 10th city People’s Council.

Expressing his honour upon being elected, Được pledged to continue implementing the action programme of the Chairman of the People’s Committee as presented during the first session of the 10th People’s Council.

In 2025, he plans to work with the Standing Board of the municipal People’s Committee to review and implement breakthrough solutions to achieve 22 socio-economic targets for the 2020-25 period. Key tasks include attaining a GRDP growth of 8.5 per cent in 2025 and preparing the conditions for the city to achieve or exceed a 10 per cent growth rate the following year. The administration will also focus on effectively executing centrally assigned tasks and developing a medium-term plan to promote key priorities for the 2026-30 period.

Được affirmed his commitment to collaborating with the city’s leadership to develop HCM City into a modern, civilised, innovative, happy, and compassionate metropolis, maintaining its role as the economic engine, growth pole, and pioneering development model in the southern region. His focus will include addressing current challenges and building a contingent of cadres with adequate capabilities and qualities, particularly leadership and management personnel.

Born in 1968 in the Mekong Delta province of Long An, Nguyễn Văn Được holds a Master’s degree in Geology and a Bachelor’s degree in the same field, along with a high-level degree in political theory.

Before becoming Chairman of the HCM City People’s Committee, he held various key positions, including Secretary of the Long An provincial Party Committee for the 11th term (2020-25) and Chairman of the Long An provincial People's Council for the 2016-21 term.

His predecessor, Phan Van Mãi, was assigned to take on the position of Chairman of the National Assembly's Finance and Budget Committee. — VNA/VNS