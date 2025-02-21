Prime Minister of New Zealand to visit Việt Nam

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister of New Zealand Christopher Luxon will pay an official visit to Việt Nam and attend the second ASEAN Future Forum 2025 from February 25-28.

The visit will be made at the invitation of Vietnamese Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Speaking ahead of his visit, PM Luxon highlighted Việt Nam's emergence as Southeast Asia's rising star, standing out as one of the region's fastest-growing economies.

"This year our two countries celebrate 50 years of diplomatic relations. My visit will further energise our relationships, strengthen existing trade, and open the door to more opportunities for New Zealand businesses, to grow incomes and create jobs here at home," he said in a statement.

Two-way trade has grown by 40 per cent in the past five years and Việt Nam is a market with huge opportunity for New Zealand in the areas of international education, and food and beverage offerings.

Luxon committed to bolster the trade revenue to US$3 billion in 2026.

He will meet with Vietnamese leaders, discussing ways to enhance the strategic partnership as well as methods for bilateral cooperation.

He will also deliver a keynote speech at the ASEAN Future Forum 2025 in Hà Nội.

The timing of Luxon's visit is particularly significant as New Zealand is marking the 50th anniversary as an ASEAN Dialogue Partner. He stressed that New Zealand's future security and prosperity are intrinsically linked to ASEAN's success and its member states.

He will be accompanied on the trip by Minister of State for Trade and Investment Nicola Grigg.— VNS