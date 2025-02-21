Vietnamese, Chinese localities boast great cooperation opportunities: Official

HÀ NỘI – Politburo member, Chairman of the Central Theory Council and President of the Hồ Chí Minh National Academy of Politics (HCMA) Nguyễn Xuân Thắng held a meeting with Chen Gang, member of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and Secretary of the CPC Committee of China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region in Hạ Long City of northern Quảng Ninh Province on Thursday.

The meeting was held on the occasion of Chen’s visit to Việt Nam for a New Year meeting among secretaries of the Party committees of Việt Nam’s Quảng Ninh, Lạng Sơn, Cao Bằng, and Hà Giang provinces and China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

At the meeting, Thắng welcomed and hailed Chen's visit to Việt Nam, the first since assuming his new role, and highly appreciated Guangxi’s focus on strengthening friendly relations and cooperation with Vietnamese localities.

Acknowledging the potential and strength of Guangxi, as well as the importance of the New Year meeting mechanism between the Party Secretaries of the five Vietnamese localities, Thắng emphasised the many substantial cooperation opportunities between the two sides, especially when both countries are on a strong development trajectory towards mid-21st-century goals.

He urged Guangxi and Vietnamese ministries and localities to further implement the directions from the top leaders of both Parties and countries. He called for successful collaboration on the Việt Nam-China Humanistic Exchange Year, which marks the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two nations, as well as for maintaining effective cooperation mechanisms and organising meaningful exchanges and delegations between the two countries' Party Committees, administrations, and Party and people’s organisations. Additionally, Thắng proposed increased cooperation in education, training, science and technology, and transport infrastructure connectivity.

For his part, Chen said that the Party Organisation and administration of the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region and himself place great importance on their traditional friendship and comprehensive cooperation with Vietnamese localities.

He affirmed that Guangxi is ready to work with Việt Nam to successfully implement the common understanding between the top leaders of both Parties and countries, further deepen and elevate the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership, and build the Việt Nam-China community with a shared future. He also highlighted the importance of boosting exchanges, expanding economic and trade cooperation, investment, education and training, science and technology, artificial intelligence (AI), and strengthening mutual understanding and friendship between the people of Guangxi and Vietnamese localities. — VNS