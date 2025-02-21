Switzerland reaffirms support for Việt Nam’s development goals

HÀ NỘI — Switzerland has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting Việt Nam’s ambition of becoming a high-income nation by 2045 and achieving its sustainable development goals.

Heinrich Schellenberg, head of the Asia-Pacific Division at the Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs, made the statement during co-chairing the director general-level political consultation between the foreign ministries of Vietnam and Switzerland on Thursday with Bùi Hà Nam, Director-General of the Europe Department at Việt Nam’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The consultation focused on strengthening the Việt Nam-Switzerland Comprehensive Partnership and exploring new avenues for deeper collaboration.

Both sides expressed satisfaction with the dynamic growth of bilateral ties, reflected in frequent high-level engagements and expanding economic cooperation. Notably, two-way trade surged to over US$811 million in 2024, with Switzerland ranking as the sixth-largest European investor in Việt Nam, boasting total investments to $2.1 billion.

Looking ahead, the two nations pledged to expedite negotiations on the Việt Nam-European Free Trade Association (EFTA) Free Trade Agreement, expected to unlock new trade and investment opportunities.

Schellenberg emphasised that Switzerland attaches great importance to its relationship with Việt Nam, considering it a key partner in Southeast Asia, especially in economic cooperation.

He announced Switzerland’s approval of the Việt Nam-Switzerland Development Cooperation Programme for the 2025–2028 period, focusing on three main areas of sustainable trade and innovation, sustainable private and public finances, and urban and industrial development adaptive to climate change.

For his part, Nam underscored Việt Nam’s readiness to deepen collaboration with Switzerland across strategic sectors, including finance and banking, science and technology, innovation, semiconductor development, climate change adaptation, and high-quality human resources training.

Both sides also agreed to boost people-to-people exchanges and expand cooperation in culture, arts, and tourism, paving the way for celebrations marking the 55th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Việt Nam and Switzerland in 2026.

Discussions on international organisations and regional and global issues of mutual concern were also part of the meeting. — VNS