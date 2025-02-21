Politics & Law
Home Politics & Law

Trương Huy San to stand trial for abuse of freedom, democracy rights on February 27

February 21, 2025 - 15:30
Trương Huy San acknowledged that the content of the 13 articles affected State interests and the rights and legitimate interests of certain organisations and individuals, but denied having any anti-Party or anti-State intentions.
Trương Huy San. Photo courtesy of Hà Nội Police

HÀ NỘI — The People's Court of Hà Nội will hold a first-instance trial on February 27 against Trương Huy San, residing in HCM City, on the charge of “abusing the rights to freedom and democracy to violate interests of the State, rights and legitimate interests of organisations and individuals” under Article 331 of the Penal Code.

In this case, one lawyer has registered to participate in defending the legitimate rights and interests of the defendant at the trial.

According to the indictment of the Supreme People’s Procuracy, between 2015 and 2024, San, born in 1961, gathered information and documents, drafted, and posted numerous articles on his personal Facebook page - Trương Huy San (Osin Huy Đức). Thirteen of these articles allegedly infringed upon State interests and the rights and legitimate interests of organisations and individuals. The posts attracted significant interaction, comments, and shares, negatively impacting public security and social order, thereby necessitating legal action in accordance with the law.

During the investigation, San confessed that he gathered and assessed the information himself. The man acknowledged that the content of the 13 articles affected State interests and the rights and legitimate interests of certain organisations and individuals, but denied having any anti-Party or anti-State intentions. —VNS

Politics & Law

UK King affirms support for multifaceted cooperation with Việt Nam

Vietnamese Ambassador to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Ireland Đỗ Minh Hùng highlighted sound development in bilateral cooperation across multiple sectors, including trade and investment, education and training, and defence and security. He pledged to do his utmost to further deepen the Việt Nam-UK relationship.
Politics & Law

HCM City has new chairman

Newly elected HCM City People's Committee Chairman Nguyễn Văn Được affirmed his commitment to collaborating with the city’s leadership to develop HCM City into a modern, civilised, innovative, happy, and compassionate metropolis, maintaining its role as the economic engine,

