Indian Navy, Coast Guard ships visit Khánh Hòa Province

KHÁNH HOÀ — The Indian Navy ship Ins Sujata and Coast Guard ship Icgs Veera arrived at Cam Ranh international port on Thursday (February 20), starting their four-day visit to the south-central coastal province of Khánh Hòa.

The ships were commanded by Captain Anshul Kishore and Lieutenant Commander Ramesh V Talke, respectively.

The Indian delegation was warmly welcomed by Colonel Lê Văn Tú, Political Commissar of the Việt Nam Coast Guard Region No. 3 Command; Colonel Nguyễn Thái Học, Deputy Chief of Staff of Naval Region No. 4; and other leaders and officers from the two units and local authorities.

The visit aims to strengthen cooperation, mutual understanding, and trust between the armed forces of both nations, particularly between the Việt Nam People's Navy and the Việt Nam Coast Guard (VCG), and their Indian counterparts.

Beyond fostering naval and coast guard exchanges, the arrival of the Indian ships underscores goodwill, trust, and comprehensive strategic partnership for peace, cooperation, and sustainable development between Việt Nam and India.

The visit serves as a testament to the growing defense cooperation between the two countries.

During the visit, Indian naval officers and ship commanders will pay courtesy calls to the Khánh Hòa Province’s People's Committee, Naval Region No. 4, and the Coast Guard Region No. 3 Command.

They will visit the Việt Nam Naval Academy and the Information Officer Training School, engage in sports exchanges with officers and soldiers from Naval Region No. 4 and Coast Guard Region No. 3mCommand, and conduct joint maritime exercises, including formation maneuvers, communication drills, and search-and-rescue training.

The delegation will also explore local historical and cultural sites.

This visit holds significant political and diplomatic importance, fostering traditional friendship, enhancing cooperation, and deepening mutual understanding and trust between the naval and coast guard forces of both countries.

It also reflects the commitment of both countries to ensuring a secure, stable, and prosperous maritime environment while laying the groundwork for further cooperation in new areas in the future. — VNS