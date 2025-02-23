VNU-HCM recieves first-class Labour Order on 30th anniversary of its establishment

HCM CITY — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính presented a first-class Labour Order to the Việt Nam National University-HCM City (VNU-HCM) at a ceremony held in HCM City on Sunday to mark the 30th anniversary of VNU-HCM’s establishment (January 27,1995 - January 27,2025).

Speaking at the event, PM Chính highly appreciated and warmly congratulated the generations of teachers and students at VNU-HCM for the truly commendable achievements they have attained over the past 30 years of building and development.

With many outstanding achievements across various fields, VNU-HCM has been honoured with the first-class Labour Order by the Party and the State.

The university has demonstrated the superiority of a multi-disciplinary, multi-field university model operating under an autonomous mechanism, it is a convincing proof that affirms the correctness of the Party's policy on developing higher education attendees heard.

Throughout the tumultuous events and fluctuations in the nation’s long history of building and defence, education has always accompanied and nurtured the enduring cultural legacy of the Vietnamese people, making significant contributions to the homeland construction and protection in every era.

“The country’s university system, specifically VNU-HCM, plays a particularly important role in training highly qualified human resources and nurturing talents,” the PM said.

He welcomed and agreed with VNU-HCM’s vision to become a leading research university system in Asia, pledging to be among the top 100 higher education institutions in Asia.

To achieve this goal, he asked the university to focus on building and operating a digital-based university governance model, ensuring university autonomy and leveraging the strength of a multi-disciplinary, multi-field university system and developing into a leading ecosystem of education, science and technology in the country.

The university needs to enhance the recruitment, training and nurturing of outstanding students and trainees in talent programmes for the basic sciences, as well as promote basic science research.

It needs to focus on attracting, engaging and developing a team of outstanding young scientists and leading experts.

PM Chính asked the university to build and implement training, research and innovation programmes in the fields of semiconductor technology, biotechnology, digital transformation, and artificial intelligence, positioning them among Asia’s top sectors.

He urged the university to develop the National Innovation and Creativity Centre, connecting with regions and areas in Asia, and to incubate at least ten start-up companies that successfully raise funding exceeding US$10 million by 2030.

Developing sustainable financial resources and building a green, modern and distinctive urban area for VNU-HCM are also needed.

He asked VNU-HCM’s lecturers continuously engage in lifelong learning, self-cultivation and the accumulation of knowledge and experience to enhance their professional expertise, while applying science and technology and embracing innovative approaches in teaching and learning.

He also asked VNU-HCM’s students to effectively embrace their role as the future leaders of the nation - nurturing their ambitions, dreams and desire to become exemplary citizens who benefit society and the country.

“Entering the new era of the nation, I hope and firmly believe that the leadership, teachers, staff, and students of VNU-HCM will continuously carry forward the proud traditions and achievements of the past 30-year development, making breakthrough progress and continuing alongside the country and its people on a new journey of development,” he said.

VNU-HCM's chancellor, Vũ Hải Quân, said three decades have passed since its establishment in 1995, VNU-HCM has continuously grown and affirmed its position within the country’s higher education system and on the map of higher education in the region and the world.

“The world was constantly changing with many intertwined opportunities and challenges. In order to not be left behind, there is only one way that is taking advantage of talents,” he said.

VNU-HCM has the mission of creating new growth momentum and new development opportunities for the country.

It is pioneering the implementation of Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW on breakthroughs in science and technology development, renovation, and national digital transformation, that prepare for entering the new era, the 'Era of Nation's Rise'. — VNS

VNU-HCM’S impressive achievements

Providing high-quality human resources for the country: 400,000.

The number of training programmes accredited internationally: 154.

The number of academic majors/disciplines ranked internationally: 18.

The number of international publications indexed in the Scopus database: nearly 20,000, including 3,200 in 2024.

Dormitory accommodation capacity: 50,000 beds.

National Defence and Security Education training capacity: 45,000 students per year. — VNS