Điện Biên students explore Russian language, culture

ĐIỆN BIÊN — The People's Committee of Điện Biên Province and the administration of Saint Petersburg have agreed to organise a summer exchange camp in the second quarter of this year, bringing together students from the northern Vietnamese province and a high school in Russia’s second-largest city.

This initiative is part of efforts to implement the cooperation agreement signed last year between the two localities, covering trade, economic, scientific, technical, social, and humanitarian cooperation.

To prepare for the programme, 40 students from Điện Biên Province’s Boarding High School for Ethnic Minorities have been selected for a Russian language course supported by the University of Technology and Management. The course, from February 24 to May 15, consists of 80 sessions, focusing on conversational Russian, along with Russian culture, dances, and songs tailored for high school students.

Trần Quốc Cường, Secretary of the Điện Biên provincial Party Committee, highlighted the significance of this initiative, calling it an important milestone in the students’ journey to explore the Russian culture and language - one of the most influential languages in world history, science, and culture.

Learning Russian not only helps them understand the country better but also opens doors to new academic and international exchange opportunities, he noted.

Cường also emphasised that the students' participation in this programme demonstrates their enthusiasm for learning, cultural exchange, and strengthening the bond between Điện Biên and Saint Petersburg, as well as between Việt Nam and Russia.

Ca Hoàng VIệt, a Thai ethnic student representing the 40 participants, expressed his pride and excitement to join the Russian language course, saying through the programme, he and his peers hope to gain a deeper understanding of Russia — a country with a rich historical heritage and unique cultural traditions. — VNA/VNS