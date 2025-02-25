Việt Nam’s top destinations shine in Tripadvisor’s 2025 Awards

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam has once again proven its appeal as a global travel hotspot, with multiple destinations earning prestigious accolades in the 2025 Travelers’ Choice Awards Best of the Best by Tripadvisor, the world’s leading online travel platform. The awards celebrate excellence in the tourism industry, recognising destinations that have received outstanding reviews and ratings from travellers over the past year.

Hà Nội, a top global cultural destination

Hà Nội, the capital of Việt Nam, received high recognition in three major global categories. The city secured second place in the Top 25 Cultural Destinations, seventh place in the Top 25 Destinations Worldwide, and was also featured in a special category celebrating Tripadvisor’s 25th anniversary — the Top 25 All-Time Favorite Destinations, where it ranked 14th.

Tripadvisor describes Hà Nội as a perfect blend of ancient charm and modern vibrancy. The city has preserved its historic architecture, cultural heritage and iconic landmarks such as the Old Quarter and Hồ Chí Minh Mausoleum while embracing rapid urban development.

"Despite undergoing numerous transformations and carrying different names throughout history, Hà Nội has never forgotten its glorious past. Landmarks like the Hồ Chí Minh Mausoleum and Hỏa Lò Prison serve as enduring testaments to its rich heritage," Tripadvisor noted.

HCM City, a rising star in global tourism

HCM City also made an impressive mark by being listed among the Top 25 Trending Destinations worldwide. This prestigious recognition highlights destinations that have seen a surge in traveller interest and are highly recommended for exploration.

As Việt Nam’s largest economic and cultural hub, HCM City captivates visitors with its dynamic blend of tradition and modernity. The city’s energy is reflected in its bustling streets, lively atmosphere and welcoming people. Visitors can explore the metropolis on foot, by motorbike or via taxi to experience the seamless integration of past and present.

Iconic landmarks such as the Independence Palace, Notre-Dame Cathedral Basilica of Saigon, the Bến Thành Market and the Central Post Office stand as architectural marvels and historical touchstones. Meanwhile, vibrant areas like Nguyễn Huệ walking street and Bùi Viện backpacker street provide an exciting nightlife scene, offering a variety of entertainment options for travellers.

Beyond its cultural and historical significance, HCM City is also celebrated as a culinary paradise. Famous local dishes such as bánh mỳ (Vietnamese baguette sandwich), cơm tấm (broken rice), and hủ tiếu Nam Vang (Phnom Penh-style noodle soup) delight food lovers. The city also boasts a thriving fusion food scene, world-class restaurants and unique cafés, offering a rich and diverse gastronomic experience.

HCM City joins a prestigious lineup of destinations in the Top 25 Trending Destinations of 2025, including Osaka and Kyoto (Japan), Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia), Lima (Peru), Auckland (New Zealand), Seoul and Jeju Island (South Korea), Johannesburg (South Africa), Sharm El Sheikh and Giza (Egypt), Bogotá (Colombia), Hong Kong (China), Phnom Penh (Cambodia), Doha (Qatar), Banff (Canada), Santiago (Chile) and Singapore.

The Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best Awards is Tripadvisor’s highest honour, granted to less than one per cent of the eight million destinations and businesses featured on its platform. This distinction is awarded to locations that consistently receive the most positive feedback from travellers worldwide.

With these latest accolades, Việt Nam further solidifies its status as a must-visit destination, offering travelers an unparalleled mix of history, culture, modernity and culinary excellence. — VNS