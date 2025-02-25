Photo exhibition chronicles Việt Nam's 30-year ASEAN journey

HÀ NỘI — A photo exhibition celebrating Việt Nam's three-decade-long journey within the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) opened in Hà Nội on February 25, as part of the 2025 ASEAN Future Forum (AFF).

The event showcased a meticulously curated collection of 50 photos, offering a vivid narrative of Việt Nam's transformation from a newcomer to one of the bloc’s most dynamic and influential members.

In his opening speech, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and head of ASEAN Senior Officials' Meeting (SOM) delegation of Việt Nam, Đỗ Hùng Việt, took attendees back to a historic moment in 1995 when the Vietnamese flag was proudly hoisted in Brunei, marking the nation's entry as the 7th member of ASEAN. Under the foreign policy of diversification and multilateralisation during the đổi mới (renewal) period, joining ASEAN initiated Việt Nam's gradual process of global and regional integration, he said.

Over the past three decades, Việt Nam has assumed the rotating chairmanship three times, fostering cooperation across all three pillars of the ASEAN Community, actively contributing to numerous practical initiatives, including the AFF, he said.

ASEAN Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn hailed Việt Nam's 1995 accession as a significant event that reshaped Southeast Asia’s geopolitical landscape. This milestone not only marked Việt Nam's global and regional integration but also a crucial step toward realising the vision of a unified Southeast Asia, one bound by aspirations for peace, prosperity, solidarity, and mutual understanding.

According to him, Việt Nam's ASEAN journey as an active, proactive and responsible member is indeed commendable. From the early days of building human resources and institutions to integrate into the ASEAN framework, Việt Nam has evolved into one of the bloc’s most dynamic and influential members.

The exhibition chronicled Việt Nam's ASEAN journey in three stages, with the first stage from 1995 to 2001 focusing on trust building and gradual regional integration, the second stage from 2002-2015 featuring Việt Nam's contributions to ASEAN Charter and Community building, and the third stage from 2016-2025 revolving around proactive engagement and the launch of future-shaping ASEAN future initiatives.

The event also stood as a testament to Việt Nam's strong commitment to global cooperation and integration. — VNA/VNS