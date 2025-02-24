ASEAN Future Forum 2025: a rising platform for regional cooperation and innovation

Trịnh Minh Mạnh, acting director of the Institute for Strategic Studies at the Diplomatic Academy of Việt Nam, shared his insights with The World & Việt Nam on the sidelines of the international press conference for the ASEAN Future Forum 2025. He emphasised that the ASEAN Future Forum 2025, set to take place on February 25 and 26 in Hà Nội, will progressively establish its brand value and solidify its position as a key platform for ASEAN dialogue.

How do you assess the impact of the ASEAN Future Forum after just one year, given that it has already attracted high-level ASEAN leaders, ASEAN partners, senior officials and leading regional and global scholars?

The inaugural ASEAN Future Forum in 2024 achieved significant success, generating considerable attention and receiving high praise from the international community, both within and outside ASEAN.

This year, the forum’s influence and value continue to grow, demonstrating that Việt Nam has introduced an initiative that resonates with the collective interests of all ASEAN nations. The ASEAN Future Forum, initiated by an ASEAN country to discuss the region’s future, is an unprecedented initiative. It comes at a critical time when Southeast Asian nations face numerous challenges.

This forum serves as a platform for ASEAN countries to share their perspectives – not only from government officials but also from scholars – on the challenges and issues confronting ASEAN. The goal is to identify pathways for ASEAN’s future development.

To best safeguard ASEAN’s interests in an ever-changing world, we seem to have found common ground and an initiative that reflects the shared concerns and aspirations of ASEAN member states and the region as a whole. This is the primary reason behind the forum’s growing influence and value.

As of now, three high-level leaders have confirmed their attendance, including the Prime Minister of New Zealand, the Prime Minister of Malaysia (who is also the ASEAN Chair for 2025) and the President of Timor-Leste. Additionally, the Deputy Prime Minister of Laos, the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Cambodia, along with several ministers and vice ministers, are also set to participate.

The level of participation in the ASEAN Future Forum 2025 highlights the forum’s appeal, the strong support from ASEAN’s partners and the recognition of Việt Nam’s role in promoting discussions on issues directly affecting ASEAN’s future and interests. This participation is both a success and a milestone for this year’s forum.

The ASEAN Future Forum 2025 agenda covers a broad range of topics, from politics and security to economic cooperation and sub-regional collaboration. Notably, discussions on emerging technologies will also be highlighted. How does such an ambitious agenda reflect Việt Nam's comprehensive capabilities as the host?

Indeed, the topics and issues presented for discussion at the forum are extensive. This reflects the vast array of challenges ASEAN faces and the crucial matters that will shape ASEAN's future, including political, security and major geopolitical and geo-economic trends.

These issues impact all countries, especially small and medium-sized nations like those in ASEAN. The global economy is undergoing significant transformations, influenced not only by competition between major powers but also by the restructuring of global economic rules and the intense rivalry among economic giants.

This presents numerous challenges for ASEAN, not only in economic terms but also in cultural, social and security-related aspects. Technology, in particular, poses a major challenge, with competition among major powers in fields such as quantum technology and artificial intelligence. ASEAN must seize opportunities from these developments while addressing the challenges they bring. Although the forum's discussion scope is broad, special emphasis will be placed on technology-related sessions.

The development of this year's forum agenda was based on consultations regarding regional conference themes and the priorities of the ASEAN Chair for 2025. Việt Nam has identified common concerns and key discussion points, incorporating them into the ASEAN Future Forum agenda.

What is the essence of the ASEAN Future Forum 2025's theme of 'building a united, inclusive and resilient ASEAN amidst global transformation'?

This year’s forum is themed 'Building a United, Inclusive and Resilient ASEAN amidst global transformation'. The adjectives “united, inclusive and resilient” embody the essential values ASEAN must uphold. These qualities provide the key to addressing the challenges posed by today’s fragmented and uncertain global environment.

Regardless of circumstances, ASEAN must remain united. This is the core value of the organisation. The more difficult external conditions become, the greater the need for internal solidarity. Unity is a prerequisite for achieving a common voice in tackling challenges.

One of ASEAN’s guiding principles is neutrality. ASEAN maintains an independent and resilient stance, making its own decisions and determining its development path without external influence. This resilience, combined with unity and inclusiveness, strengthens ASEAN’s position.

Inclusiveness means ensuring benefits for all countries in the region and for all ASEAN citizens. It also signifies ASEAN’s role as a partner to all nations, fostering a platform for dialogue through ASEAN-led forums such as the ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF), the East Asia Summit (EAS) and the ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting-Plus (ADMM+). Through these mechanisms, even competing nations can come together to engage in dialogue and cooperation with ASEAN. This is the value ASEAN must continue to promote to maintain its relevance and central role in the future.

How does the ASEAN Future Forum reflect Việt Nam’s proactive and constructive role in ASEAN’s growth and development over the past 30 years?

Việt Nam’s 30-year journey in ASEAN has been one of growth and progress in multilateral diplomacy and regional and international integration.

ASEAN has been the platform where Việt Nam took its initial steps in regional and international engagement. Over time, we have grown more familiar, matured and taken on a more proactive role. Today, Việt Nam is not only an active and responsible participant but also a contributor to shaping ASEAN’s future through initiatives such as the ASEAN Future Forum.

ASEAN has provided immense benefits to Việt Nam, and in turn, Việt Nam has contributed to ASEAN’s collective interests through innovative ideas and initiatives. Among Việt Nam’s many contributions to ASEAN, the ASEAN Future Forum is the latest, reflecting our agility and foresight in proposing timely and relevant discussions that garner widespread support.

Can the ASEAN Future Forum establish itself as a premier strategic dialogue platform, comparable to the Shangri-La Dialogue, Munich Security Conference or Nikkei Forum?

I hope that the ASEAN Future Forum will develop a brand similar to the Shangri-La Dialogue, Munich Security Conference or Nikkei Forum. The second edition of the ASEAN Future Forum has already demonstrated strong interest from international and regional partners, as well as ASEAN leaders.

With time, the forum will solidify its position, build its brand and establish itself as a key ASEAN dialogue platform. The ASEAN Future Forum is unique. It is created by ASEAN, for ASEAN, and I believe it has great potential for growth and long-term success.

Over the past two years, the Diplomatic Academy of Việt Nam has played a key role in organising the ASEAN Future Forum alongside other Government agencies, under the close guidance of Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn.

With extensive experience in hosting international events, including the annual East Sea (internationally known as the South China Sea) Dialogue and other high-level conferences, the academy continues to contribute to academic discussions and global forums, strengthening Việt Nam’s role in regional and international affairs. — VNS