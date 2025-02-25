Vietnam International Art Exhibition 2025: A grand celebration of global art

HÀ NỘI — The Vietnam International Art Exhibition 2025, one of Southeast Asia’s most highly anticipated art events, will take place from July 25 to 29 at the International Centre for Exhibition in Hà Nội.

Bringing together a diverse gathering of artists, collectors, and galleries from around the world, the exhibition will serve as a dynamic platform for cultural exchange and artistic collaboration.

In its inaugural edition, the event will showcase over 100 leading galleries from major art capitals such as New York, London, Tokyo, Seoul, Hong Kong, Beijing, and Taipei, alongside some of Việt Nam’s most esteemed art institutions.

Visitors can expect an extraordinary display of oil paintings, watercolors, sculptures, digital art and mixed media, highlighting both traditional and contemporary artistic expressions.

The event is supported by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and organised by Art Box Exhibition Limited from Hong Kong, in collaboration with renowned Vietnamese art organisations, namely Khôi Việt Art, Art Box Vietnam and Chọn de l’Art.

The Vietnam International Art Exhibition promises to be a cultural milestone, offering visitors an extraordinary opportunity to engage with masterpieces from both established and emerging artists across a variety of disciplines.

The event will present exclusive art showcases, which will feature meticulously curated exhibitions of distinguished works by both global and local talents.

Visitors can also participate in art talks, where they will have the chance to engage in insightful discussions with leading artists, curators and industry experts.

Another highlight of the event is the live art demonstrations, where attendees will be able to witness artists creating their works in real-time, providing a rare glimpse into their creative process.

For those interested in the business of art, the exhibition offers investment opportunities, making it an ideal occasion for collectors and investors to discover promising artists and acquire unique pieces.

Lau Ching Nam, also known as Vincent Lau, the Fair Director, highlighted the strategic importance of Việt Nam as a host country for an international art event of this scale.

“Việt Nam is an exceptional destination for a global art exhibition due to its rich cultural heritage and dynamic contemporary art scene. With a rapidly growing economy and an increasing number of Vietnamese collectors investing in art, the country presents a flourishing market for both local and international artworks.

"Additionally, Việt Nam’s strategic position in Southeast Asia, combined with its expanding community of artists and creative professionals, makes it a prime hub for a world-class art fair.”

Lau emphasised the exhibition’s role in shaping Việt Nam’s art market and positioning it on the global stage.

"We believe this exhibition will play a pivotal role in elevating the art market in Việt Nam and across Southeast Asia. By attracting prestigious international galleries, serious collectors, and a global audience, the event will open new doors for local artists, stimulate art sales, and enhance Việt Nam’s reputation as an emerging cultural and artistic hub. This will not only benefit the local art ecosystem but also strengthen Việt Nam’s standing as an influential player in the global art scene."

He further elaborated on the opportunities the exhibition will create for Việt Nam’s art market, stating that with the rapid growth of art appreciation and investment in Việt Nam, this exhibition serves as a gateway for international galleries and collectors to engage with this dynamic and promising market.

The event will offer a comprehensive programme featuring curated exhibitions, discussions and live demonstrations. Additional details, including ticketing information and event updates, can be found on the official website: https://vniae.com/. — VNS