Explore the beauty of lacquer art

Lacquer, a refined Vietnamese art, comes to life at a workshop at the Temple of Literature. Participants explore techniques like eggshell inlay and gold leaf gilding, experiencing the beauty of this rich cultural heritage.
Meritorious Artist Thành Lộc has received the award from the Vietnam Stage Artists Association (VSAA), saying that the recognition makes him feel more responsible in his career, encourages him and reassures him that he is on the right path.
The cultural sector has embraced this digital revolution, implementing digital technologies to archive, promote, and enhance cultural heritage values. This enables the Vietnamese culture to better integrate and exchange with global cultural communities.
The northern coastal province of Quảng Ninh is planning more than 170 events, including 24 international, national, and provincial-scale programmes along with 150 local festivities with a view to luring 20 million visitors this year, according to the provincial Department of Tourism.