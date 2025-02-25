Politics & Law
Explore the beauty of lacquer art

February 25, 2025 - 20:55
Lacquer, a refined Vietnamese art, comes to life at a workshop at the Temple of Literature. Participants explore techniques like eggshell inlay and gold leaf gilding, experiencing the beauty of this rich cultural heritage.

 

3D technology raises bar on cultural preservation

The cultural sector has embraced this digital revolution, implementing digital technologies to archive, promote, and enhance cultural heritage values. This enables the Vietnamese culture to better integrate and exchange with global cultural communities.

