Variety Tiên Sa Show debuts in Đà Nẵng  

ĐÀ NẴNG — The Tiên Sa Show, a contemporary dance performance show and stunning visual feast, has been staged in the central city for the first time.

The show, which combines dance, music, ballet, drama and opera theatre, has been introduced by the Trưng Vương Theatre and production S-Talent company, offering a night of entertainment and unique experiences every night.

It has impressed audiences with its amazing medley of inspiring visuals, light and music, telling of the culture, history, land and people of Đà Nẵng – a favourite destination and a ‘liveable’ city.

There are no fewer than nine stages – Vũ Điệu Bình Minh (the sunrise dance), Cô gái từ trên mây (the girl from the sky), Chàng trai từ rừng xanh (the boy from forest), Làng Chài (fishing village), Bão Biển (storm at sea), Con Tằm (silk worm), Tơ Trời Mong Manh (fragile sky silk), Khung Dệt (the loom) and Thiên Duyên Tiền Định (a love match from the heavens).

They come together like an artistic tapestry to narrate the story of the life of Đà Nẵng, from the past to the present, across 60 minutes.

Dancers will help the audience image iconic landscape sites of Đà Nẵng such as the Sơn Trà Nature Reserve in the Sơn Trà Peninsula, the legendary fairytale of Tiên Sa love, the story of 1,000-year banyan tree in the reserve along with the population of the endangered red-shanked doucs langurs, fishing villages on the coastal area and history of Áo Dài (traditional long dress).

Nguyễn Tấn Lộc, who is the choreographer and art director of the show, said 40 dancers and artists have spent four months perfecting their hugely physical and demanding performances.

“The show actually requires a high-quality performance in terms arts and skills. It’s the first time a multi-art show that involves the participation of artists from ballet, circus, drama, dance and music. Most of artists joining in the show are from Đà Nẵng City, but they did the best efforts to complete the show,” Lộc said.

Vice director of the city’s Culture, Sports department, Nguyễn Thị Hội An, said the show is a proud showcase of the city’s art performance industries, successfully demonstrating the local culture and history across multiple cultural disciplines.

She said she hoped visitors would welcome the option of seeing a night time show, once they had spent their days exploring the pristine beaches, mountains and taking river tours.

Director of Trưng Vương Theatre, Quang Hào said the show had been scheduled every night between February 14-25 as a prelude for year-around plan.

Hào said the 700-seat theatre would host more than 100,000 visitors, with the show on stage from March to December.

Performances will start from 7.45pm to 8.45pm at the Trưng Vương Theatre, at 86 Hùng Vương street, in Đà Nẵng.

Ticket prices are from VNĐ850,000 (US$34) to VNĐ950,000 ($38). More information can be found at www.tiensashow.com. — VNS