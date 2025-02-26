Đồng Nai to host first ceramics festival

ĐỒNG NAI — The Southern province of Đồng Nai is preparing to hold a traditional ceramics festival in April to mark the 50th anniversary of South Liberation and National Reunification (April 30, 1975 – 2025).

The event named "Biên Hoà Đồng Nai Traditional Ceramics Festival", the first of its kind in the province, aims to display and introduce exquisite ceramic products used as decorative or fine art items, but also practical items created by artisans from Biên Hòa City and cities and provinces across the country.

It will also offer an opportunity for artisans nationwide to exchange and share their experiences in ceramics, as well as preserve and promote the traditional craft in domestic and international markets.

The festival will attract pottery and ceramics manufacturers and exporters in Đồng Nai and neighbouring provinces to exhibit their products.

Biên Hoà ceramics were known both at home and abroad in the late 19th century and early 20th century.

They were made famous with a unique celadon glaze, also known as “vert de Bien Hoa”.

The “vert de Bien Hoa” glaze is made from ash glazes and copper alloys, which emerged in the 1920s. It is used to make large flower vases, animal statues, or roof titles.

Ceramic villages were located along the basin of the Đồng Nai River, offering terracotta products with simple, natural beauty or exquisite ceramic products diverse in styles, colours, patterns, and glazes.

However, the villages are disappearing today. They are now mostly located in Tân Hạnh, Hóa An, Bửu Hòa, Tân Vạn, and Hiệp Hòa wards.

The festival will open from April 27 to 30 at the province’s Conference and Event Centre in Biên Hòa City.

A hot air balloon festival is expected to be held in the city at the same time. — VNS