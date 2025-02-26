Hoành Mô–Dongzhong border gate pair opens for tourists, border residents

QUẢNG NINH — The border gate pair of Hoành Mô (Việt Nam) – Dongzhong (China) started opening for the entry and exit of tourists and border residents on February 25.

This marks the first time this year that tourists and border residents can conduct entry and exit activities through these border gates.

The individuals eligible for border entry and exit include citizens of Việt Nam and China, provided they have a passport, an exit-entry permit, or a border area exit-entry pass.

The border gates are open for entry and exit from Monday to Friday each week. The operating hours are from 8:00am to 9am and 3pm to 4pm (Hà Nội time), or from 9am to 10am and 4pm to 5pm (Beijing time).

The opening of the border gates for the entry and exit of tourists and border residents is a significant event, reflecting the increasingly comprehensive and deepening cooperation between Bình Liêu District in Quảng Ninh Province and China's Fangchenggang.

This event plays a crucial role in facilitating exchanges and cooperation for development between the two areas, and continually improving the lives of people and strengthening the solidarity among them; and opens up new opportunities for economic, trade, investment, and tourism collaboration between the two localities.

This border gate pair was officially launched on June 25, 2024. — VNA/VNS